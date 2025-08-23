Anurag Kashyap Reveals Leaving Mumbai Cured His Depression: I Stopped Watching Hindi Films

Anurag Kashyap said his creativity has revived, and his mental health has improved after moving to the South
The filmmaker revealed he has quit drinking
Anurag is making his directorial comeback with Nishaanchi
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has changed his lifestyle after moving out of Mumbai. His health is now a priority, and for that, he has quit drinking. In an interview with Sudhir Srinivasan's YouTube channel, Kashyap said that leaving Mumbai has cured his depression and revived his creativity.
Anurag Kashyap opens up about depression
Kashyap, 52, shared that he went into a depression, but has come out of it now and is enjoying himself. He stopped watching Hindi films and started "watching a lot of films from first-time filmmakers, and a lot of Malayalam films."
The Gangs of Wasseypur director also revealed that the Hindi filmmakers have been avoiding him because they think he is bad news, and has no filter when he talks. "They think that if they get associated with me, they might not get (to work with) some studio or somebody else will get upset. And I’ve come to a place that I’m inspired by, and people have so much love for me," he added.
He further said, "Why am I in a place where I'm being told that people are talking about your alcoholism, people are talking about your depression, people are saying you're losing your way. They're trying to be my saviour and telling me what I must do to save me from myself."
Talking about the South, Kashyap said, "I don't have to deal with people. Automatically, I started exercising. Automatically, I started writing."
Why Anurag Kashyap leave Bollywood?
Kashyap, a luminary in Indian cinema, earlier, in an interview with The Hindu, confirmed that he had left Mumbai and wanted to stay away from film people. He said the industry has become "too toxic" and "everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 or Rs 800 crores film. The creative atmosphere is gone."
Anurag Kashyap's work front
Kashyap has acted in several South projects, including Maharaja, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Viduthalai Part 2 and others. He is making his directorial comeback with the upcoming film, Nishaanchi, starring Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.
It is releasing in theatres on September 19, 2025.
He will be seen in the bilingual film Dacoit, where he is playing a cop. The film stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.