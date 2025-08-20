Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

After the AI-generated film Chiranjeevi Hanuman was announced, Anurag Kashyap slammed the film's producer, Vijay Subramaniam, with a strong statement.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Anurag Kashyap Chiranjeevi Hanuman producer
Anurag Kashyap slams AI-film Chiranjeevi Hanuman producer Photo: Instagram/Anurag Kashyap
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Anurag Kashyap slammed Chiranjeevi Hanuman producer for making an AI-generated film

  • Chiranjeevi Hanuman will release on Hanuman Jayanti 2026

  • Producer Vijay Subramaniam defended the film, saying their "approach is rooted in authenticity and cultural stewardship"

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has raised his voice against Vijay Subramaniam, producer of the AI-generated film Chiranjeevi Hanuman. In a hard-hitting Instagram post, Kashyap criticised Vijay Subramaniam, head of the Collective Artists Network, for producing a film made by AI.

He wrote, "Congratulations @vijaysubramaniam84. Here is the man heading the @lifeatcollectiveartistsnetwork that represents artists, writer, directors, now producing a film made by AI (sic)."

Vivek Agnihotri on Anurag Kashyap's liar remark - X
Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Anurag Kashyap’s Liar Accusation; Calls Out His Drinking Habit

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

"End of the day, all these agencies are only interested in making money off you. Any actor or anyone who calls themselves artists and has a spine will be and should be either questioning him or leaving the agency (sic)," he added.

"This right here is the future for the spineless and cowardly so called artists in the Hindi Film industry. Well done Vijay Subramaniam . Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter (sic)," Kashyap wrote further.

In the comments section, the director wrote that one can use AI if they want to and nobody can "stop AI from taking over every field and the world." But Kashyap's complaint is with Subramaniam, because he is the CEO of KWAN Collective, who "represents the artists, the voice of artists and he is producing an AI FILM, when the industry needs corrections, especially from the agencies, who are very responsible for costs going up, actors career paths and writers, musician, filmmakers."

"He instead of creating more with them, goes out and creates and AI band TRILOk . Him I didn’t expect . That’s why the anger and the outburst and it remains . Not him of all the people. Abundantia is welcome to use AI and so can others if they think that’s what it is but Vijay Subramaniam doing it absolutely unforgivable (sic)," he concluded his post.

While launching the project, Subramaniam defended it, saying, "With this film, we have the extraordinary opportunity to reimagine cultural storytelling for an audience that cherishes both tradition and innovation. Our approach is rooted in authenticity and cultural stewardship."

Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi teaser out - Instagram
Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi Teaser Is Packed With Unfiltered Drama And High-Octane Action

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Chiranjeevi Hanuman, based on the lore of Lord Hanuman, is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network’s Historyverse. It will release on Hanuman Jayanti 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

  2. Adam Zampa Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In First ODI Against South Africa

  3. Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Shares Emotional Update

  4. England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

  5. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Briefly Removed From ODI Rankings; ICC Corrects It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

  2. Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  3. Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

  2. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  3. The Fable Of Free Trade

  4. Delhi Police Files Attempt-To-Murder Case After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

  5. The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Embassy of the State of Palestine's Statement on Anas Al-Shareef's Killing

  2. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  3. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  4. US Pressure On India For Buying Russian Crude Oil 'Unjustified': Russian Diplomat

  5. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

Latest Stories

  1. No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Being Able To Retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan In The Sequel

  2. Twin Earthquakes Rock Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

  3. Garo Body Takes Statehood Demand To Delhi, Submits Memorandum For Garoland

  4. Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

  5. Three People Dead After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj

  6. Netanyahu Accuses Australian PM Of ‘Betraying’ Israel Amid Diplomatic Row

  7. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  8. The Fable Of Free Trade