Anurag Kashyap slammed Chiranjeevi Hanuman producer for making an AI-generated film
Chiranjeevi Hanuman will release on Hanuman Jayanti 2026
Producer Vijay Subramaniam defended the film, saying their "approach is rooted in authenticity and cultural stewardship"
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has raised his voice against Vijay Subramaniam, producer of the AI-generated film Chiranjeevi Hanuman. In a hard-hitting Instagram post, Kashyap criticised Vijay Subramaniam, head of the Collective Artists Network, for producing a film made by AI.
He wrote, "Congratulations @vijaysubramaniam84. Here is the man heading the @lifeatcollectiveartistsnetwork that represents artists, writer, directors, now producing a film made by AI (sic)."
"End of the day, all these agencies are only interested in making money off you. Any actor or anyone who calls themselves artists and has a spine will be and should be either questioning him or leaving the agency (sic)," he added.
"This right here is the future for the spineless and cowardly so called artists in the Hindi Film industry. Well done Vijay Subramaniam . Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter (sic)," Kashyap wrote further.
In the comments section, the director wrote that one can use AI if they want to and nobody can "stop AI from taking over every field and the world." But Kashyap's complaint is with Subramaniam, because he is the CEO of KWAN Collective, who "represents the artists, the voice of artists and he is producing an AI FILM, when the industry needs corrections, especially from the agencies, who are very responsible for costs going up, actors career paths and writers, musician, filmmakers."
"He instead of creating more with them, goes out and creates and AI band TRILOk . Him I didn’t expect . That’s why the anger and the outburst and it remains . Not him of all the people. Abundantia is welcome to use AI and so can others if they think that’s what it is but Vijay Subramaniam doing it absolutely unforgivable (sic)," he concluded his post.
While launching the project, Subramaniam defended it, saying, "With this film, we have the extraordinary opportunity to reimagine cultural storytelling for an audience that cherishes both tradition and innovation. Our approach is rooted in authenticity and cultural stewardship."
Chiranjeevi Hanuman, based on the lore of Lord Hanuman, is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network’s Historyverse. It will release on Hanuman Jayanti 2026.