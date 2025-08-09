Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Anurag Kashyap’s Liar Accusation; Calls Out His Drinking Habit

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri stands by his remark about Anurag Kashyap's drinking habits.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vivek Agnihotri Anurag Kashyap
Vivek Agnihotri on Anurag Kashyap's liar remark Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vivek Agnihotri opened up about Anurag Kashyap’s liar remark

  • The fallout between Vivek and Anurag started during Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal

  • Agnihotri blamed Kashyap’s alcoholism for affecting their project

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has finally broken his silence on Anurag Kashyap’s recent remark, in which he called him a "jhoota aadmi" (liar), reigniting their feud that dates back to 2007 because of the film Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. Vivek, in an interview, said that he stood by his past comments regarding Kashyap's drinking habit. However, he was all praise for his immense contributions to cinema.

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap’s liar accusation

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Agnihotri said, “Usko chhodo. Woh raat mein kya bolta hai, subah kya bolta hai, dono mein farak hai. Jiske andar 2-3 aadmi rehte hain, uski baat ko main kya kahun (Forget him. What he says at night and what he says in the morning are completely different. When someone has two or three people living inside him, what can I even say about what he says)?"

Vivek Agnihotri defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga's work - IMDb
Vivek Agnihotri Defends His 'Alter Ego' Sandeep Reddy Vanga: He Has The Right To Tell Stories From His Point Of View

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Agnihotri admitted talking about Kashyap's drinking habits and called it the "truth." However, he said Anurag is not a bad guy and called him "wonderful" and his "contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented". The Kashmir Files director also said that "there can be only one Anurag Kashyap."

"When Indian cinema’s history is written, people will remember him," he added.

The tiff between the two reportedly started when Agnihotri alleged that Kashyap’s alcoholism had affected their project. Standing by his past remark, Agnihotri said, "My film suffered because of his alcoholism. What’s wrong with that? I used to drink a lot at one point in my life, and I suffered at work because of it. It happens."

Agnihotri also said that Kashyap had given the work to filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane.

For the unversed, their fallout was during the making of Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi teaser out - Instagram
Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi Teaser Is Packed With Unfiltered Drama And High-Octane Action

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

What was Anurag Kashyap's remark against Vivek Agnihotri?

Earlier, Vivek claimed that the Gangs of Wasseypur director‘s alcoholism created a lot of trouble for Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal team. He also alleged that Anurag gave the writing work to Motwane. Reacting to the allegations, Anurag, in an Instagram Story called Vivek Agnihotri a “big-time liar,” stating that he was never even on set. "He took his own writer to write that crappy script," said Anurag.

Kashyap shared a screenshot of an article on SCREEN, and slamming Vivek, he wrote, Kitna jhootha hai yeh aadmi. Shooting London mein hui thi and I was in India (He is such a liar, they shot in London and I was in India)."

"He didn’t want the script by Motwane or me. He wanted to make Lagaan of football and took his own writer to write that crappy script. Neither me nor Motwane went on the set ever," he added.

Published At:
