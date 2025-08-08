Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi Teaser Is Packed With Unfiltered Drama And High-Octane Action

Headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi will hit theatres on September 19, 2025.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Anurag Kashyaps Nishaanchi teaser
Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi teaser out Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag Kashyap

  • The film stars Aaishvary Thackeray, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Vedika Pinto, and Monika Panwar

  • It will release in theatres on September 19, 2025

The official teaser of Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film, Nishaanchi, was unveiled by Amazon MGM Studios India on Friday. Headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, the teaser is packed with emotions, action, drama, humour and swag.

Kashyap is yet again going to deliver a quintessential desi entertainer with Nishaanchi, which explores the complicated relationship of two brothers (played by Aaishvary Thackeray), who take different paths, and how their choices shape their destinies.

The one-minute and 30-second teaser opens with a line, "Bina Bollywood, kauno zindagi kaise jiye?", and then we are introduced to the characters of the film, accompanied by foot-tapping music, dance, high-octane action, violence, and drama. Aaishvary plays Babloo, a local hero with swag and style, who is in love with fierce and feisty Rinku (Vedika Pinto). Then enters his twin brother Dabloo. Monika Panwar plays the mother of aagyakaari beta, Dabloo and streets-smart Babloo.

The teaser also introduces Kamaal Ajeeb (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) and Ambika Chacha (Kumud Mishra), who will add drama and twists to the story.

The peppy number, packed with catchy beats and high energy, is a perfect set-up for a rollercoaster ride.

Kashyap has returned to his gritty and massy storytelling with explosive moments and raw emotions in Nishaanchi. It gives us vibes of his previous film, Gangs of Wasseypur.

"Tayyari kar di hai!Emosan ka tadka, actsan ka dhamaka, aur gulel, katta, gaadi, ghoda toh hai hi bhaiya," wrote Amazon MGM Studios India, sharing the teaser on social media.

Nishaanchi first look poster - Instagram
Nishaanchi First Look Poster Out: Aaishvary Thackeray To Play Double Role In Anurag Kashyap's Gritty Crime Drama

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Watch Nishaanchi teaser here.

Nishaanchi is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films. Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel and Anurag Kashyap have written the script. The high-octane desi drama is all set to hit the screens on September 19, 2025.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son