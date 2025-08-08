Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi Teaser Is Packed With Unfiltered Drama And High-Octane Action

Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag Kashyap
The film stars Aaishvary Thackeray, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Vedika Pinto, and Monika Panwar
It will release in theatres on September 19, 2025
The official teaser of Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film, Nishaanchi, was unveiled by Amazon MGM Studios India on Friday. Headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, the teaser is packed with emotions, action, drama, humour and swag.
Kashyap is yet again going to deliver a quintessential desi entertainer with Nishaanchi, which explores the complicated relationship of two brothers (played by Aaishvary Thackeray), who take different paths, and how their choices shape their destinies.
The one-minute and 30-second teaser opens with a line, "Bina Bollywood, kauno zindagi kaise jiye?", and then we are introduced to the characters of the film, accompanied by foot-tapping music, dance, high-octane action, violence, and drama. Aaishvary plays Babloo, a local hero with swag and style, who is in love with fierce and feisty Rinku (Vedika Pinto). Then enters his twin brother Dabloo. Monika Panwar plays the mother of aagyakaari beta, Dabloo and streets-smart Babloo.
The teaser also introduces Kamaal Ajeeb (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) and Ambika Chacha (Kumud Mishra), who will add drama and twists to the story.
The peppy number, packed with catchy beats and high energy, is a perfect set-up for a rollercoaster ride.
Kashyap has returned to his gritty and massy storytelling with explosive moments and raw emotions in Nishaanchi. It gives us vibes of his previous film, Gangs of Wasseypur.
"Tayyari kar di hai!Emosan ka tadka, actsan ka dhamaka, aur gulel, katta, gaadi, ghoda toh hai hi bhaiya," wrote Amazon MGM Studios India, sharing the teaser on social media.
Watch Nishaanchi teaser here.
Nishaanchi is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films. Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel and Anurag Kashyap have written the script. The high-octane desi drama is all set to hit the screens on September 19, 2025.