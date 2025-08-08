Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi Teaser Is Packed With Unfiltered Drama And High-Octane Action

The one-minute and 30-second teaser opens with a line, "Bina Bollywood, kauno zindagi kaise jiye?", and then we are introduced to the characters of the film, accompanied by foot-tapping music, dance, high-octane action, violence, and drama. Aaishvary plays Babloo, a local hero with swag and style, who is in love with fierce and feisty Rinku (Vedika Pinto). Then enters his twin brother Dabloo. Monika Panwar plays the mother of aagyakaari beta, Dabloo and streets-smart Babloo.