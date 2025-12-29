Tu Meri Main Tera Main...Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik-Ananya's Film Remains Steady, Earns Over Rs 20 Crore

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's film earned over Rs 20 crore in its opening weekend.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office day 4
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu collects over Rs 20 crore on Day 4
Summary
  • Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri hit the theatres on December 25.

  • It has remained steady at the box office.

  • The rom-com has collected over Rs 20 crore in four days.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's film hit the theatres on December 25, coinciding with the Christmas holiday. Though it started with a positive note, the collections dropped over the weekend. However, the rom-com has remained steady and raced past the Rs 20 crore mark in its opening weekend.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection Day 4

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 7.75 crore on Thursday and witnessed a 32.26% drop on Friday — earning Rs 5.25 crore. On Saturday, the film saw a slight rise of 4.76%, earning Rs 5.5 crore. On Sunday, Tu Meri Main Tera... collected an estimated Rs 5.25 crore. This brings the film's total domestic collection of the film to Rs 23.75 crore.

The Sameer Vidwans-directed film had an overall 24.85% occupancy on Sunday. The afternoon and the evening shows had occupancy rates of 27.82% and 39.03%, while the night shows recorded an occupancy rate of 24.11%. The footfall was lowest during the morning shows with 8.44%.

Kartik and Aaryan's film has been facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which has already crossed the Rs 700 crore mark in India.

About Tu Meri Main Tera...

The story revolves around Rehaan “Ray” Mehra (Kartik) and Rumi Wardhan Singh (Ananya), who fall in love with each other during a trip abroad, but are forced to separate by family pressures, with a hope that destiny will bring them together again someday.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri marks Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's second collaboration after their 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Tags

