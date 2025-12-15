Mukesh Chhabra Addresses 20-Year Age Gap Between Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun In Dhurandhar: It Was Required

Mukesh Chhabra on casting Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, while talking about casting Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar opposite Ranveer Singh, Chhabra shared, "I am very happy that a lot of directors, including Aditya, are now giving more chances to newcomers. So, my idea was that we are creating the whole world. So, we are doing surprise casting, and this girl should look completely fresh. Even though she has been a child actor and has done a couple of films as a child actor, we wanted to give a fresh approach. So, I have been working with Sara for many years, and she has been coming for auditions. She is really a lovely girl. When she gave the audition, I saw the hidden talent behind her sweet face."