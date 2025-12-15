Mukesh Chhabra Addresses 20-Year Age Gap Between Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun In Dhurandhar: It Was Required

Mukesh Chhabra has finally spoken about the 20-year age difference between Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar.
He explained the age gap was required and correct according to the film's brief.
Chhabra also revealed that the audience will be surprised to see Sara Arjun in part 2.
When Dhurandhar teaser was released, we saw Ranveer Singh romancing Sara Arjun, who is much younger than his age. The 20-year age gap between Sara and Ranveer raised eyebrows and sparked a debate on social media. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, in an interview, revealed why 20-year-old Sara Arjun was cast opposite Singh, 40, in Aditya Dhar's film.
Mukesh Chhabra on casting Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar
In a conversation with Free Press Journal, while talking about casting Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar opposite Ranveer Singh, Chhabra shared, "I am very happy that a lot of directors, including Aditya, are now giving more chances to newcomers. So, my idea was that we are creating the whole world. So, we are doing surprise casting, and this girl should look completely fresh. Even though she has been a child actor and has done a couple of films as a child actor, we wanted to give a fresh approach. So, I have been working with Sara for many years, and she has been coming for auditions. She is really a lovely girl. When she gave the audition, I saw the hidden talent behind her sweet face."
He called her an "amazing actor" and revealed that the audience will be surprised to see her performance in part 2.
Mukesh also said that he had a "very clear brief". "The story is that he (Ranveer) is trying to trap her (Sara). So, we knew that we wanted a young girl who is 20-21 years old. And when part 2 comes, whoever is talking about the age gap will get all the answers. It's not like we don't have good actors in that 26-27 years of age group; we have good actors," he said further, adding that the age gap was required according to the film's brief.
"Everything you can't explain to people. When I was also reading about the age gap, I was laughing."
Dhurandhar 2 will hit the screens on March 19 next year, and we can't wait to see how the story unfolds in the sequel.