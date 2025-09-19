Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

The butt of the joke is also that Kashyap’s films are often recalled as “underrated gems” and celebrated much later because the gamble was unfair from the start. To assume theatre audiences will share his cinephilia is to place weight on a fragile scale—one that tips long before the work secures its ground. Whether this might be Nishaanchi’s greatest strength or weakness, only time will tell. The final takeaway for Nishaanchi is that even while Kashyap so desperately set out to carve a world distinct from Wasseypur, the DNA of his earlier films is unmistakable. The small-town feuds, borderline problematic stalking, paisa-wasool item songs, and over-the-top shootouts return like a familiar sensibility he cannot resist. The film’s themes are gritty, exhilarating and at times genuinely entertaining, yet they rarely feel like fresh discoveries—they’re filtered through the lens of a director shaped by decades of underbelly epics and noir experiments. Allegedly written in 2016, after Wasseypur and Bombay Velvet, the film carries his signature genre imprint, and it’s not a bad thing at all. Nishaanchi may stumble in originality, but it is earnest, infused with Kashyap’s cinephilia and his persistently “hopeless” desire to remind audiences that cinema can still be wild, messy, and fun, even when rooted in a familiar terrain.