Jolly LLB 3 Review | A Witty Courtroom Drama From A Franchise Still Cross-Examining Its Own Script

Amidst the banter, the film jolts into seriousness. Janki ji’s suffering cuts through their humour, forcing an almost instantaneous reckoning within them. The Jollys now confront something bigger than ego—how does one argue justice in a system that thrives on injustice? The silver lining is also within the impartial Tripathi who symbolises faith in the judicial system, despite it all. What’s striking is how Kumar delivers perhaps his least saffron-tinged role yet, almost Kesari 2 (2025) level in its fiery questioning of the judicial system, the corporates bankrolling it, and above all, the dignity stripped from a farmer’s life. With a fiery courtroom clash staged in the first half, the second half nosedives into sermonising, weighed down by a saviour complex too familiar. The courtroom tussle keeps one seated, yet the scales tilt as Kumar slips back into his sermonizing mode, the very avatar familiar from those finger-wagging cigarette disclaimers that play before films. Still, one wonders why Warsi, the heart of the earlier films, is sidelined so blatantly, leaving Kumar to swoop in as the savior.