Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi Starrer Courtroom Drama

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi returned to the third instalment of Jolly LLB franchise this September. Both reprised their roles of lawyers. Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao also returned with their respective roles. The courtroom drama received positive reviews upon its release. It has now made its digital debut two months after its theatrical release. Here's when and where to watch Jolly LLB 3 on OTT.