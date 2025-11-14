Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi Starrer Courtroom Drama

Jolly LLB 3 has made its digital debut
The courtroom drama was released in theatres on September 19
The film stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in key roles
Jolly LLB 3 OTT release: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi returned to the third instalment of Jolly LLB franchise this September. Both reprised their roles of lawyers. Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao also returned with their respective roles. The courtroom drama received positive reviews upon its release. It has now made its digital debut two months after its theatrical release. Here's when and where to watch Jolly LLB 3 on OTT.
When and where to watch Jolly LLB 3 online
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer premiered on Netflix on November 14. The streamer announced it officially on November 13. Sharing a poster on social media, it wrote, "Milord, permission to be Jolly cause tareekh mil gayi hai! 🥳👨⚖Watch Jolly LLB 3, out 14 November, on Netflix."
Jolly LLB 3 plot
Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, the plot of the third instalment centers around land acquisition by capitalists, and how farmers are exploited at the hands of industrialists.
Apart from praising Akshay, Arshad and Saurabh Shukla for their performances, Kapoor also received appreciation for the well-written screenplay and for offering an engaging and thought-provoking theme with comedy and meaningful dialogues.
An excerpt from Outlook India's review on Jolly LLB 3 reads: "This film is tailored for courtroom-drama loyalists and nostalgic fans awaiting Kumar and Warsi’s reunion. Its heart is in the right place, the messaging clear, yet the delivery stumbles. The buildup strains without reward, the finale slips into sermon, and the audience exits restless, tugged about like mismatched puppet strings."
Jolly LLB 3 box office
The lifetime box office collection of Jolly LLB 3 reportedly stands at around Rs 117 crore net in India—making it the highest-grossing film in the Jolly LLB series.