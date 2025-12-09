Nayanam On OTT: When And Where To Watch The Telugu Psychological Series; Watch Trailer

Nayanam, directed by Swathi Prakash, stars Varun Sandesh and Priyanka Jain. It will release on Zee5 on December 19.

Nayanam
  • Zee5 is coming with a new psychological series titled Nayanam.

  • Nayanam dives deep into the human psyche, where the line between truth and obsession blurs.

  • It is directed by Swathi Prakash and stars Varun Sandesh and Priyanka Jain.

Zee5 on Tuesday unveiled its first sci-fi psychological series, Nayanam. Directed by Swathi Prakash, the edge-of-the-seat thriller explores the dark side of curiosity, morality, and obsession. The six-episode Telugu series is headlined by Varun Sandesh and Priyanka Jain.

The story revolves around Dr Nayan (Varun Sandesh), a talented yet morally conflicted ophthalmologist whose illegal experiments allow him to see into people’s private lives. The scientific curiosity soon turns into a dark obsession, with a chilling web of murder, manipulation, and buried truths.

Nayanam asks the question of how far you would go to uncover the truth, especially when the truth can destroy you. With the performances, layered storytelling, and stellar direction, Nayanam promises to be an ambitious and thought-provoking Zee5 show.

Watch Nayanam trailer here.

Varun Sandesh, in a statement, shared, "Playing Nayan was one of the most complex challenges of my career. He’s brilliant, ambitious, but deeply flawed, and that contradiction drew me to the character. The story blurs the line between science and morality and portraying that internal conflict was both exciting and emotionally draining. I can’t wait for audiences to see this side of me."

Priyanka Jain shared, "Madhavi isn’t just a character, she’s a woman who’s been pushed beyond her limits. Her choices come from pain, fear, and the desire for freedom. I was drawn to her complexity; she’s both victim and survivor, fragile yet fierce. Nayanam gave me a chance to play with shades of emotion I’ve never explored before.”

Nayanam release date

Nayanam will release on Zee5 on December 19, 2025.

