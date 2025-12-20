Ikkis: Dinesh Vijan Reveals The Reason Behind Postponement Of Agastya Nanda Starrer

Ikkis, which was scheduled to release on December 25, will now release next year on January 1.
Producer Dinesh Vijan has revealed the reason behind the postponement.
Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda in the titular role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra.
Agastya Nanda's upcoming film Ikkis, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, has been postponed to January 1, 2026. It was earlier scheduled to lock horns with Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Many speculated that the reason behind Ikkis' postponement is due to the phenomenal box office performance of Dhurandhar.
Dinesh Vijan, in an interview, has opened up about Ikkis being delayed, saying that the film "requires space."
Dinesh Vijan on postponing Ikkis
Dinesh told PTI, "I feel you should make a decision that is good for everyone, and that will help you as well," and added, "It's a film that requires space."
"We are lucky that we're getting a solo date at the beginning of the year. This happened with Chhaava and Pushpa, also, it happened with Hindi medium movies. This is kind of not to have clutter," he said further.
The makers unveiled Ikkis final trailer on Friday. Watch it here.
On Ikkis’ new release date, he said, "In the new year, we're also ready to watch a good film. We get a run. So, it works overall for the business because all the films get space to breathe. It's not like there's a film there; we get a solo release. So, when God is giving, take it."
For the unversed, Ikkis has been postponed for the third time.
About Ikkis
Ikkis tells the story of real-life hero Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21. Khetarpal was posthumously honoured with India's highest military recognition, the Param Vir Chakra, for his valour and dedication in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.
The film also stars late actor Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia.