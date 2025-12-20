Ikkis: Dinesh Vijan Reveals The Reason Behind Postponement Of Agastya Nanda Starrer

Dinesh Vijan finally revealed why he decided to postpone Agastya Nanda starrer Ikkis.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ikkis
Dinesh Vijan on rescheduling Ikkis Photo: Maddock Films
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ikkis, which was scheduled to release on December 25, will now release next year on January 1.

  • Producer Dinesh Vijan has revealed the reason behind the postponement.

  • Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda in the titular role of Second  Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra.

Agastya Nanda's upcoming film Ikkis, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, has been postponed to January 1, 2026. It was earlier scheduled to lock horns with Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Many speculated that the reason behind Ikkis' postponement is due to the phenomenal box office performance of Dhurandhar.

Dinesh Vijan, in an interview, has opened up about Ikkis being delayed, saying that the film "requires space."

Agastya Nanda's Ikkis postponed to January 1, 2026 - Instagram/Maddock Films
Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dinesh Vijan on postponing Ikkis

Dinesh told PTI, "I feel you should make a decision that is good for everyone, and that will help you as well," and added, "It's a film that requires space."

"We are lucky that we're getting a solo date at the beginning of the year. This happened with Chhaava and Pushpa, also, it happened with Hindi medium movies. This is kind of not to have clutter," he said further.

Related Content
Related Content

The makers unveiled Ikkis final trailer on Friday. Watch it here.

On Ikkis’ new release date, he said, "In the new year, we're also ready to watch a good film. We get a run. So, it works overall for the business because all the films get space to breathe. It's not like there's a film there; we get a solo release. So, when God is giving, take it."

For the unversed, Ikkis has been postponed for the third time.

About Ikkis

Ikkis tells the story of real-life hero Second  Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21. Khetarpal was posthumously honoured with India's highest military recognition, the Param Vir Chakra, for his valour and dedication in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. 

The film also stars late actor Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup LIVE Updates: SKY, Gill In Spotlight As Agarkar And Co Set To Reveal Final 15

  2. India Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Rout Proteas By 30-Runs To Clinch Series By 3-1

  3. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Shivam Dube Takes Nonchalant One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Hendricks - Watch

  4. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Quinton De Kock Shatters Record For Most T20I Half-Centuries Against Men In Blue

  5. Sri Lanka Squad For T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka Replaces Charith Asalanka As Captain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 30 Years Of Irreverence

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

  4. Doctor Whose Naqab Was Removed By Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Will Join Duty

  5. Over 97 Lakh Names Removed As Tamil Nadu Releases Draft Electoral Roll After Special Revision

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  2. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  3. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  4. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  5. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm