Year-Ender 2025: Sikandar To Baaghi 4 - Biggest Bollywood Box Office Flops

Year 2025 witnessed major Bollywood flops despite A-listers.
Year 2025 has been a great one for Bollywood movies like Chhaava, Saiyaara, Housefull 5 and Kantara: Chapter 1, among others, which are in the list of highest-grossing films of the year. Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar, is also ruling the box office. But some big-budget movies with big star casts tanked at the box office. These films include Salman Khan's Sikandar, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and more. Here's the list of Bollywood box office disasters of 2025.
Biggest Bollywood flops of 2025
Sikandar
Sikandar is one of the major flops of 2025 despite having superstar Salman Khan. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film opened to poor reviews and was a huge disaster at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, it made a worldwide collection of Rs 182.7 crore and Rs 108.7 crore nett.
Son of Sardaar 2
Despite a stellar ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Chunky Panday, Ravi Kishan, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Ashwini Kalsekar, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and others, the sequel to Son of Sardaar was a huge disappointment at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, it collected Rs 44.9 crore nett in India, and earned Rs 65.8 crore worldwide.
Baaghi 4
Tiger Shroff's high-octane action scenes and fresh pairing with Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu couldn't save the actioner. It reportedly grossed around Rs 77.67 crore worldwide, and the nett collection was Rs 53.38 crore.
War 2
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 is considered a box office flop, despite being one of the highest-grossing films of the year, which reportedly made Rs 360-400 crore worldwide, failing to recover the production cost, which is said to be Rs 400 crore.
Emergency
Directed, produced and headlined by Kangana Ranaut, the historical biographical drama was based on the 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977, imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Made on a reported budget of Rs 50 crore, it failed to perform well, with a worldwide gross of Rs 22.5 crore and a nett collection of Rs 17 crore.
Dhadak 2, Deva, The Bengal Files, Azaad, Superboys of Malegaon, Maalik and Maa also fall in the list of Bollywood flop movies 2025.
(Source: IMDb, Sacnilk)