SAG Awards Name Changed To The Actor Awards After Three Decades

SAG Awards name change: The 32nd Annual Actor Awards can be streamed live on Netflix on March 1, 2026.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • SAG Awards has been renamed to The Actor Awards.

  • The decision was taken to align with the award ceremony’s title with its signature statuette.

  • Voting, submissions and eligibility remains the same. 

The 32nd edition of the SAG Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA is set to take place in March next year. Ahead of it, the original title, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, has undergone a name change after 30 years.

Starting next year, the SAG Awards will be known as The Actor Awards. It now aligns with the award ceremony’s title with its signature statuette, The Actor.

SAG Awards name change

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Jon Brockett, the showrunner and executive producer of the award show, and JoBeth Williams, the actress and chair of SAG-AFTRA’s Awards Committee, made the announcement on Friday. They called it “a perfect next step in the show’s evolution,” in a joint statement.

Why SAG Awards changed their name

While talking about SAG Awards' official name change, Brockett and Williams told the media, "Since the show started over 30 years ago, our iconic statuette has always been called The Actor, and simply evolving the show’s name to align with the award itself made obvious sense."

They want to "provide clearer recognition in terms of what the show is about for our domestic and global audiences — we honor actors in film and television."

They also said that "the legacy and prestige remains exactly the same."

"The show’s spirit and purpose will remain the same — it’s still actors honoring actors — only the show name is evolving," Brockett and Williams stated.

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards date

The Actor Awards can be streamed live on Netflix on March 1, 2026. "The only awards show exclusively for actors is entering a new era! Introducing the 32nd Annual Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA. Coming March 1, LIVE only on Netflix (sic)," wrote the streaming giant, announcing the news.

SAG-AFTRA will announce its nominations for film and television categories on January 7, 2026.

Published At:
