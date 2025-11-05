Mammootty Breaks Record With 7th Kerala State Film Award For Best Actor; Dedicates The Accolade To Bramayugam Fans

Bramayugam story

Set in 17th-century Malabar, the story follows Thevan (played by Arjun Ashokan), who plans to run away from the slavery of the Portuguese with his friend, Koran (played by Manikandan R. Achari). However, they are unable to cross the river in the forest. During the night, Koran is killed by a yakshi (Amalda Liz), but Thevan manages to escape and finds himself in an isolated place in the forest.