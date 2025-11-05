Mammootty Breaks Record With 7th Kerala State Film Award For Best Actor; Dedicates The Accolade To Bramayugam Fans

Mammootty congratulated the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2025 and dedicated his Best Actor trophy to the fans of Bramayugam.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mammootty
Mammootty on winning Kerala State Film Award Photo: Instagram/Mammootty
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Megastar Mammootty secured the Kerala Government's Best Actor Award for 2025, for his performance in Bramayugam

  • This marks his 12th State Award and 7th Best Actor Award in his career over five decades

  • Mammootty dedicated his award to the fans of Bramayugam

Megastar Mammootty won the Best Actor trophy at the 55th Kerala State Film Awards, announced recently. The 74-year-old actor bagged the prestigious award for his portrayal of Kodumon Potti in the acclaimed black-and-white horror film, Bramayugam (2024), directed by Rahul Sadasivan. With this, he won his 12th State Award and achieved the milestone of winning the Best Actor for the seventh time.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Mammootty congratulated the other winners of Kerala State Film Awards, stating, "Heartfelt congrats to Shamla Hamza, Asif, Tovino, Soubin, Sidharth, Jyothirmayi, Lijo Mol , Darshana, Chidambaram, and the entire teams of Manjummel Boys, Bougainvillea, Premalu and all other winners of the Kerala State Awards."

He added, "A big thanks to the entire team of #Bramayugam for gifting me such a memorable outing. Humbly dedicating this accolade to the audience who embraced Kodumon Potti with so much love (sic)."

55th Kerala State Film Awards winners - X
55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Related Content

For the unversed, Mammootty had previously won the state award for his performances in films such as Adiyozhukkukal, Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Mrigaya, Mahayanam, Vidheyan, Ponthan Mada, Vatsalyam, Kaazhcha, Paleri Manikyam, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Bramayugam story

Set in 17th-century Malabar, the story follows Thevan (played by Arjun Ashokan), who plans to run away from the slavery of the Portuguese with his friend, Koran (played by Manikandan R. Achari). However, they are unable to cross the river in the forest. During the night, Koran is killed by a yakshi (Amalda Liz), but Thevan manages to escape and finds himself in an isolated place in the forest.

He meets the cook of the house (played by Sidharth Bharathan), who introduces him to Kodumon Potti (played by Mammootty). The cook advises Thevan not to ask many questions about the house or Kodumon. He is told about the dark secrets of the house, and it is impossible to leave it.

Mammootty in 'Bramayugam' - YouTube
'Bramayugam' On Sony LIV Movie Review: Mammootty's Eerie Performance In This Cinematic Marvel Will Keep You Wide-Awake

BY Snigdha Nalini

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Early Blow For NEP As Kushal Bhurtel Falls For 2

  2. Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Salman Agha, Rizwan Help PAK Beat SA By Two Wickets In Nervy Finish

  4. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

  5. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Govt Says AQI Better This Year Compared To 7 Years, Issues 7,500 Pollution Challans

  2. Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos

  3. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  4. 19-Year-Old Delhi University Student, Sister of JNUSU Candidate, Dies By Suicide; Students Allege Institutional Neglect

  5. Day In Pics: November 04, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight New York Mayoral Race Amid Trump–Cuomo Clash

  2. Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

  3. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

  4. Nine Climbers, Including Two Nepalese Guides, Killed in Nepal Avalanches

  5. UNEP Warns World Still ‘Off Track’ as Global Warming Set to Hit 2.5°C This Century

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release