Mammootty Breaks Record With 7th Kerala State Film Award For Best Actor; Dedicates The Accolade To Bramayugam Fans

Megastar Mammootty secured the Kerala Government's Best Actor Award for 2025, for his performance in Bramayugam
This marks his 12th State Award and 7th Best Actor Award in his career over five decades
Mammootty dedicated his award to the fans of Bramayugam
Megastar Mammootty won the Best Actor trophy at the 55th Kerala State Film Awards, announced recently. The 74-year-old actor bagged the prestigious award for his portrayal of Kodumon Potti in the acclaimed black-and-white horror film, Bramayugam (2024), directed by Rahul Sadasivan. With this, he won his 12th State Award and achieved the milestone of winning the Best Actor for the seventh time.
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Mammootty congratulated the other winners of Kerala State Film Awards, stating, "Heartfelt congrats to Shamla Hamza, Asif, Tovino, Soubin, Sidharth, Jyothirmayi, Lijo Mol , Darshana, Chidambaram, and the entire teams of Manjummel Boys, Bougainvillea, Premalu and all other winners of the Kerala State Awards."
He added, "A big thanks to the entire team of #Bramayugam for gifting me such a memorable outing. Humbly dedicating this accolade to the audience who embraced Kodumon Potti with so much love (sic)."
For the unversed, Mammootty had previously won the state award for his performances in films such as Adiyozhukkukal, Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Mrigaya, Mahayanam, Vidheyan, Ponthan Mada, Vatsalyam, Kaazhcha, Paleri Manikyam, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.
Bramayugam story
Set in 17th-century Malabar, the story follows Thevan (played by Arjun Ashokan), who plans to run away from the slavery of the Portuguese with his friend, Koran (played by Manikandan R. Achari). However, they are unable to cross the river in the forest. During the night, Koran is killed by a yakshi (Amalda Liz), but Thevan manages to escape and finds himself in an isolated place in the forest.
He meets the cook of the house (played by Sidharth Bharathan), who introduces him to Kodumon Potti (played by Mammootty). The cook advises Thevan not to ask many questions about the house or Kodumon. He is told about the dark secrets of the house, and it is impossible to leave it.