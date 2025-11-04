55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced on November 3, 2025
Mammootty was honoured with Best Actor for his performance in Bramayugam, while Shamla Hamza of Feminichi Fathima took home the Best Actress trophy
Manjummel Boys received Best Film for the year 2024
55th Kerala State Film Awards winners: Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian announced the winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards on Monday (November 3) at a press conference held at Ramanilayam, Thrissur. The seven-member jury, headed by Prakash Raj, selected the winners for this edition of the prestigious awards presented by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. Mammootty broke the record with the 7th Best Actor win for his performance in Bramayugam. Shamla Hamza of Feminichi Fathima took home the Best Actress trophy. Manjummel Boys swept the 55th state awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Lyricist and Best Cinematography, among others.
A total of 128 films from 2024 were submitted for the Kerala State Film Awards, out of which only 26 were shortlisted for the final round.
Here’s the full list of Kerala State Film Awards 2025 winners
Best Film: Manjummel Boys
Best Actor (Female): Shamla Hamza for Feminichi Fathima
Best Director: Chidambaram S Poduval for Manjummel Boys
Best Character Artist (Female): Lijomol Jose for Nadanna Sambhavam
Best Character Artist (Male): Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys) and Sidharth Bharathan (Bramayugam)
Special Jury Award for Acting (Male): Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali for ARM and Kishkindha Kaandam
Special Jury Award for Acting (Female): Jyothirmayi for Bougainvillea and Darshana Rajendran for Paradise
Best Second Film: Feminichi Fathima
Best Debut Director: Fasil Muhammed for Feminichi Fathima
Best Popular Film: Premalu
Special Jury award for women/transgender people: Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine As Light
Best Story: Prasanna Vithanage for Paradise
Best Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for Bougainvillea
Best VFX: ARM
Best Dance Choreographer: Bougainvillea
Best Costume: Sameera Saneesh for Rekhachithram and Bougainvillea
Best Makeup Artist: Ronex Xavier for Bougainvillea and Bramayugam
Best Sync Sound: Pani
Best Music Director: Sushin Shyam for Bougainvillea
Best Background Score: Christo Xavier for Bramayugam
Best Adapted Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for Bougainvillea
Best Cinematography: Shyju Khalid for Manjummel Boys
Best Lyricist (Male): Vedan for Kuthanthram from Manjummel Boys
Best Playback Singer (Female): Zeba Tommy for Aarorum from Am Ah
Best Playback Singer (Male): KS Harisankar for Kiliye from ARM
Best processing lab/colorist: Shree Warrier (Manjummel Boys and Bougainvillea)
Best Sound Mixing - Fazal A.Backer, Shijin Melvin Hutton for Manjummel Boys
Best Sound Design: Shibin Melvin and Abhishek Nair for Manjummel Boys
Best Production Design: Ajayan Chalissery for Manjummel Boys
Best Editor: Sooraj ES for Kishkindha Kaandam
Best Dubbing Artist (Female): Sayonara Philip for Barroz
Best Dubbing Artist (M): Bhasi Vaikom for Barroz
Best Book on Cinema: Penpaattu Thaarakal - Malayala Cinemapattukalile Pennaavishkaarangal by C.S. Meenakshi
Best Article on Cinema: Maayunna Nalukettukalum - Malayalam Cinemayum Maarunna Bhaavukathvangalum by Valsan Vathussery
Special Jury Award for Article of Cinema: Samayathinte Vistheernam by Noufal Mariyam Blathoor