55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
55th Kerala State Film Awards winners
55th Kerala State Film Awards winners Photo: X
Summary
  • The 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced on November 3, 2025

  • Mammootty was honoured with Best Actor for his performance in Bramayugam, while Shamla Hamza of Feminichi Fathima took home the Best Actress trophy

  • Manjummel Boys received Best Film for the year 2024

55th Kerala State Film Awards winners: Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian announced the winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards on Monday (November 3) at a press conference held at Ramanilayam, Thrissur. The seven-member jury, headed by Prakash Raj, selected the winners for this edition of the prestigious awards presented by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. Mammootty broke the record with the 7th Best Actor win for his performance in Bramayugam. Shamla Hamza of Feminichi Fathima took home the Best Actress trophy. Manjummel Boys swept the 55th state awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Lyricist and Best Cinematography, among others.

Special Jury award for women/transgender people went to Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine As Light.

A total of 128 films from 2024 were submitted for the Kerala State Film Awards, out of which only 26 were shortlisted for the final round.

Here’s the full list of Kerala State Film Awards 2025 winners

Best Film: Manjummel Boys

Best Actor (Male): Mammootty for Bramayugam

Best Actor (Female): Shamla Hamza for Feminichi Fathima

Best Director: Chidambaram S Poduval for Manjummel Boys

Best Character Artist (Female): Lijomol Jose for Nadanna Sambhavam

Best Character Artist (Male): Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys) and Sidharth Bharathan (Bramayugam)

Special Jury Award for Acting (Male): Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali for ARM and Kishkindha Kaandam

Special Jury Award for Acting (Female): Jyothirmayi for Bougainvillea and Darshana Rajendran for Paradise

Best Second Film: Feminichi Fathima

Best Debut Director: Fasil Muhammed for Feminichi Fathima

Best Popular Film: Premalu

Special Jury award for women/transgender people: Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine As Light

Best Story: Prasanna Vithanage for Paradise

Best Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for Bougainvillea

Best VFX: ARM

Best Dance Choreographer: Bougainvillea

Best Costume: Sameera Saneesh for Rekhachithram and Bougainvillea

Best Makeup Artist: Ronex Xavier for Bougainvillea and Bramayugam

Best Sync Sound: Pani

Best Music Director: Sushin Shyam for Bougainvillea

Best Background Score: Christo Xavier for Bramayugam

Best Adapted Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for Bougainvillea

Best Cinematography: Shyju Khalid for Manjummel Boys

Best Lyricist (Male): Vedan for Kuthanthram from Manjummel Boys

Best Playback Singer (Female): Zeba Tommy for Aarorum from Am Ah

Best Playback Singer (Male): KS Harisankar for Kiliye from ARM

Best processing lab/colorist: Shree Warrier (Manjummel Boys and Bougainvillea)

Best Sound Mixing - Fazal A.Backer, Shijin Melvin Hutton for Manjummel Boys

Best Sound Design: Shibin Melvin and Abhishek Nair for Manjummel Boys

Best Production Design: Ajayan Chalissery for Manjummel Boys

Best Editor: Sooraj ES for Kishkindha Kaandam

Best Dubbing Artist (Female): Sayonara Philip for Barroz

Best Dubbing Artist (M): Bhasi Vaikom for Barroz

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 winners list - Instagram/dpiff_official
Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2025 Complete Winners List: Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor, Stree 2 Bags Best Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Best Book on Cinema: Penpaattu Thaarakal - Malayala Cinemapattukalile Pennaavishkaarangal by C.S. Meenakshi

Best Article on Cinema: Maayunna Nalukettukalum - Malayalam Cinemayum Maarunna Bhaavukathvangalum by Valsan Vathussery

Special Jury Award for Article of Cinema: Samayathinte Vistheernam by Noufal Mariyam Blathoor

Published At:
