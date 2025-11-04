55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

55th Kerala State Film Awards winners: Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian announced the winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards on Monday (November 3) at a press conference held at Ramanilayam, Thrissur. The seven-member jury, headed by Prakash Raj, selected the winners for this edition of the prestigious awards presented by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. Mammootty broke the record with the 7th Best Actor win for his performance in Bramayugam. Shamla Hamza of Feminichi Fathima took home the Best Actress trophy. Manjummel Boys swept the 55th state awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Lyricist and Best Cinematography, among others.