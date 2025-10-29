Gotham Film Awards 2025 Full Nominations List: One Battle After Another Leads The Pack With Six Nods

Gotham Awards Nominations 2025: Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another received six nominations but Leonardo DiCaprio is snubbed in the acting category.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
One Battle After Another Still
One Battle After Another Still Photo: IMDB
Summary
  • One Battle After Another leads with six nominations at the Gotham Awards 2025

  • Cannes Palme d’Or winner Jafar Panahi's It Was Just An Accident bagged three noms

  • Ethan Hawke, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh O’Connor, Tessa Thompson, and others are the top contenders in the Outstanding Lead Performance category

The 2025 Gotham Awards nominees have been announced, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, leading the pack with six nods — for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Breakthrough Performer for Chase Infiniti, and Outstanding Supporting Performance for Benicio Del Toro and Teyana Taylor. Surprisingly, DiCaprio is snubbed in the acting category.

Bugonia, East of Wall, Familiar Touch, Hamnet, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Lurker, Sorry, Baby, The Testament of Ann Lee, and Train Dreams are the other nominees in the Best Feature category.

Cannes Palme d’Or winner Jafar Panahi's It Was Just An Accident bagged three noms — for International Feature, Director and Original Screenplay. Park-Chan-wook's No Other Choice also won three nods — for International Feature, Adapted Screenplay and Outstanding Lead Performance for Lee Byung-hun.

Jessie Buckley, Lee Byung-hun, Ethan Hawke, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh O’Connor, Tessa Thompson, and others are the top contenders in the Outstanding Lead Performance category

One Battle After Another Review | Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year's Unsurpassable Cinematic High

Check out the full list of nominees of the Gotham Film Awards 2025

Best Feature

Bugonia

East of Wall

Familiar Touch

Hamnet

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Lurker

One Battle After Another

Sorry, Baby

The Testament of Ann Lee

Train Dreams

Best International Feature

It Was Just an Accident: Philippe Martin, Jafar Panahi

No Other Choice: Park Chan-Wook, Alexandre Gavras, Michle Ray Gavras, Back Jisun

Nouvelle Vague: Laurent Ptin, Michle Ptin

Resurrection: Charles Gillibert, Yang Lele, Shan Zuolong

Sound of Falling: Lucas Schmidt, Maren Schmitt

Best Documentary Feature

2000 Meters to Andriivka

BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions

My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow

The Perfect Neighbor

Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk

Best Director

Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Kelly Reichardt, The Mastermind

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Oliver Laxe, Sirt

Breakthrough Director

Constance Tsang, Blue Sun Palace

Carson Lund, Eephus

Sarah Friedland, Familiar Touch

Akinola Davies Jr., My Father’s Shadow

Harris Dickinson, Urchin

Best Original Screenplay

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Mary Bronstein

It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi

The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendona Filho

Sorry, Baby, Eva Victor

Sound of Falling, Louise Peter, Mascha Schilinski

Best Adapted Screenplay

No Other Choice, Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-Mi, Jahye Lee, Don McKellar

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Pillion, Harry Lighton

Preparation for the Next Life, Martyna Majok

Train Dreams, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar

Outstanding Lead Performance

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Sop Drs, My Father’s Shadow

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Josh O’Connor, The Mastermind

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Indya Moore, Father Mother Sister Brother

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Andrew Scott, Blue Moon

Alexander Skarsgrd, Pillion

Stellan Skarsgrd, Sentimental Value

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Breakthrough Performer

A$AP Rocky, Highest 2 Lowest

Sebiye Behtiyar, Preparation for the Next Life

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Abou Sangar, Souleymane’s Story

Tonatiuh, Kiss of the Spider Woman

Tribute Awards will be given to Noah Baumbach, Tessa Thompson, the cast of Sinners, and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

Gotham Awards 2025 date

The 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards, presented by the Gotham Film & Media Institute, is scheduled to take place on December 1, 2025, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

