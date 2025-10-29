Gotham Film Awards 2025 Full Nominations List: One Battle After Another Leads The Pack With Six Nods

One Battle After Another leads with six nominations at the Gotham Awards 2025
Cannes Palme d’Or winner Jafar Panahi's It Was Just An Accident bagged three noms
Ethan Hawke, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh O’Connor, Tessa Thompson, and others are the top contenders in the Outstanding Lead Performance category
The 2025 Gotham Awards nominees have been announced, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, leading the pack with six nods — for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Breakthrough Performer for Chase Infiniti, and Outstanding Supporting Performance for Benicio Del Toro and Teyana Taylor. Surprisingly, DiCaprio is snubbed in the acting category.
Bugonia, East of Wall, Familiar Touch, Hamnet, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Lurker, Sorry, Baby, The Testament of Ann Lee, and Train Dreams are the other nominees in the Best Feature category.
Cannes Palme d’Or winner Jafar Panahi's It Was Just An Accident bagged three noms — for International Feature, Director and Original Screenplay. Park-Chan-wook's No Other Choice also won three nods — for International Feature, Adapted Screenplay and Outstanding Lead Performance for Lee Byung-hun.
Jessie Buckley, Lee Byung-hun, Ethan Hawke, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh O’Connor, Tessa Thompson, and others are the top contenders in the Outstanding Lead Performance category
Check out the full list of nominees of the Gotham Film Awards 2025
Best Feature
Bugonia
East of Wall
Familiar Touch
Hamnet
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Lurker
One Battle After Another
Sorry, Baby
The Testament of Ann Lee
Train Dreams
Best International Feature
It Was Just an Accident: Philippe Martin, Jafar Panahi
No Other Choice: Park Chan-Wook, Alexandre Gavras, Michle Ray Gavras, Back Jisun
Nouvelle Vague: Laurent Ptin, Michle Ptin
Resurrection: Charles Gillibert, Yang Lele, Shan Zuolong
Sound of Falling: Lucas Schmidt, Maren Schmitt
Best Documentary Feature
2000 Meters to Andriivka
BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions
My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow
The Perfect Neighbor
Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk
Best Director
Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Kelly Reichardt, The Mastermind
Oliver Laxe, Sirt
Breakthrough Director
Constance Tsang, Blue Sun Palace
Carson Lund, Eephus
Sarah Friedland, Familiar Touch
Akinola Davies Jr., My Father’s Shadow
Harris Dickinson, Urchin
Best Original Screenplay
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Mary Bronstein
It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi
The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendona Filho
Sorry, Baby, Eva Victor
Sound of Falling, Louise Peter, Mascha Schilinski
Best Adapted Screenplay
No Other Choice, Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-Mi, Jahye Lee, Don McKellar
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Pillion, Harry Lighton
Preparation for the Next Life, Martyna Majok
Train Dreams, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar
Outstanding Lead Performance
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Sop Drs, My Father’s Shadow
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Josh O’Connor, The Mastermind
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Outstanding Supporting Performance
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Indya Moore, Father Mother Sister Brother
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Andrew Scott, Blue Moon
Alexander Skarsgrd, Pillion
Stellan Skarsgrd, Sentimental Value
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Breakthrough Performer
A$AP Rocky, Highest 2 Lowest
Sebiye Behtiyar, Preparation for the Next Life
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Abou Sangar, Souleymane’s Story
Tonatiuh, Kiss of the Spider Woman
Tribute Awards will be given to Noah Baumbach, Tessa Thompson, the cast of Sinners, and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.
Gotham Awards 2025 date
The 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards, presented by the Gotham Film & Media Institute, is scheduled to take place on December 1, 2025, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.