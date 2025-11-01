Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2025 Complete Winners List: Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor, Stree 2 Bags Best Film

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 winners were announced at an event in Mumbai on Thursday
Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Sonakshi Sinha emerged as big winners
Stree 2 bagged the Best Film award, while Panchayat 3 bagged the Best Web Series and Best Actor (Critics’ Choice) at the DPIFF 2025
The 10th edition of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) 2025 was held on October 29 and 30 in Worli, Mumbai. The winners were announced on Thursday. Several celebrities from the film and television industries graced the award night. Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Sonakshi Sinha emerged as big winners. Stree 2 bagged the Best Film award, while Panchayat 3 won the Best Web Series and Best Actor (Critics’ Choice) at DPIFF 2025.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was announced as the Best Television Series of the Year. Best Actor and Actress awards went to Arjit Taneja and Deepika Singh.
Here's the full list of winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025
Best Film: Stree 2
Best Director: Kabir Khan (Chandu Champion)
Film of the Year: Kalki 2898 AD
Producer of the Year: Dinesh Vijan
Critics’ Choice Best Film: Laapataa Ladies
Critics’ Best Actor: Vikrant Massey (Sector 36)
Critics’ Best Actress: Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)
Best International Feature Film: Emilia Pérez
Best International Actor: Colman Domingo
Best International Actress: Karla Sofía Gascón
Best Web Series: Heeramandi
Best Actor (Web Series): Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat 3)
Best Actress (Web Series): Huma Qureshi
Best Director (Web Series): Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Heeramandi)
Critics’ Best Web Series: Panchayat Season 3
Critics’ Best Actor (Web Series): Varun Dhawan
Critics’ Best Actress (Web Series): Sonakshi Sinha (Heeramandi)
Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: Zeenat Aman
Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry: Usha Uthup
Artist of the Year: AR Rahman
Performer of the Year – Music: Stebin Ben
Television Series of the Year: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Best Actor (Television): Arjit Taneja
Best Actress (Television): Deepika Singh
About Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival
DPIFF was conceptualised in 2012 and was established in 2016 in memory of Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke — the Father of Indian Cinema. It has evolved into one of the most prestigious film festivals and award ceremonies of India—celebrating the spirit of cinema, art, culture & heritage.
The 2024 edition saw the felicitation of Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Nayanthara, Shahid Kapoor, and other stars.