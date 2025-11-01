Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2025 Complete Winners List: Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor, Stree 2 Bags Best Film

The 10th edition of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) 2025 was held on October 29 and 30 in Worli, Mumbai. The winners were announced on Thursday. Several celebrities from the film and television industries graced the award night. Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Sonakshi Sinha emerged as big winners. Stree 2 bagged the Best Film award, while Panchayat 3 won the Best Web Series and Best Actor (Critics’ Choice) at DPIFF 2025.