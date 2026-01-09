Shahid Kapoor Exudes Fire In A Bloodied First Look Poster Of O’ Romeo; Vishal Bhardwaj's Film To Release In February

Shahid Kapoor's first look from O' Romeo

The first look poster of O’ Romeo shows Shahid Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar. It features Kapoor, soaked in blood with eyes and mouth wide open, with a menacing smile. What caught our attention was his tattoos on his hands and other parts of his body. He can be seen wearing a black dress and a jacket, which enhances his entire get-up. Shahid’s character reveal shows its depth, drama, and passion.