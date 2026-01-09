Shahid Kapoor Exudes Fire In A Bloodied First Look Poster Of O’ Romeo; Vishal Bhardwaj's Film To Release In February

Shahid Kapoor's intense first look poster from O’ Romeo was unveiled today. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film will hit the screens in February 2026.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shahid Kapoor, O Romeo
Shahid Kapoor in O Romeo's posyer Photo: Instagram/Shahid Kapoor
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shahid Kapoor's first look poster of O' Romeo was launched today.

  • Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film will hit the theatres this February.

  • It marks their fourth film after KamineyHaider, and Rangoon.

After their previous collaborations in Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017), actor Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj have joined hands for their fourth film, titled O' Romeo. Shahid's first look poster from the upcoming film was unveiled today, alongside the release date. O' Romeo will have its theatrical release in February this year.

Shahid Kapoor's first look from O' Romeo

The first look poster of O’ Romeo shows Shahid Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar. It features Kapoor, soaked in blood with eyes and mouth wide open, with a menacing smile. What caught our attention was his tattoos on his hands and other parts of his body. He can be seen wearing a black dress and a jacket, which enhances his entire get-up. Shahid’s character reveal shows its depth, drama, and passion.

Sharing the first look, Kapoor captioned his Instagram post, "Romeo O Romeo where art thou O’ROMEO! Catch a peek into the world of #ORomeo. Out Tomorrow! #SajidNadiadwala presents A @vishalrbhardwaj film Releasing in cinemas 13th Feb 2026 (sic)."

Shahid Kapoor's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic gets shelved - Wikipedia/IMDb
Shahid Kapoor's Film On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shelved; Director Amit Rai Blames 'Cruel System'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Have a look at the poster here.

About O' Romeo

O' Romeo is said to be an action musical film where Shahid is reportedly playing a gangster. Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia and Farida Jalal, among others, round out the cast. Disha Patani has a special appearance in the film.

Related Content
Related Content

The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, marking his debut collaboration with Bhardwaj. It is also Triptii’s maiden project with Vishal and Shahid.

The actor-director duo is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to deliver a "raw, unsettling, and unforgettable" experience with O' Romeo.

Pankaj Kapur defends Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh - Instagram
Shahid Kapoor's Father Pankaj Kapur Defends Kabir Singh: Toxic Masculinity Exists In Society

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

O' Romeo is set to hit the screens on February 13, 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  2. MI Vs RCB, Women's Premier League 2026: Head-To-Head Records, Pitch And Weather Report

  3. Joburg Super Kings Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 17 – Check Result

  4. Bangladesh at T20 World Cup 2026: BCB Sends Another Letter to ICC Reemphasizing Their Demand For Venue Change

  5. Ashes 2026: England’s Harry Brook Apologises After Clashing With Nightclub Bouncer In New Zealand

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Live Score, Malaysia Open QF: India’s Top Pair Faces Tough Indonesian Test

  2. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Advances to Semi-Finals After Akane Yamaguchi Retired Due To Knee Injury

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, Malaysia Open 2026 QF Highlights: Sindhu Beats World No.3 To Reach Semis - As It Happened

  4. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  5. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

  3. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  4. BCCI’s Missive On Mustafizur Is Not Quite Cricket

  5. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

Entertainment News

  1. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  2. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  3. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  4. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  5. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Violent Clashes In US' Minneapolis After ICE Shooting

  2. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  3. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  4. Trump Withdraws US From More Than 60 Global Institutions

  5. Trump Softens Stance, Invites Colombia’s President Petro To White House

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener

  2. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From All The Roads Are Open, By Annemarie Schwarzenbach

  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down Yash Starrer

  5. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

  6. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  8. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World