Shahid Kapoor Exudes Fire In A Bloodied First Look Poster Of O’ Romeo; Vishal Bhardwaj's Film To Release In February

Shahid Kapoor's first look poster of O' Romeo was launched today.
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film will hit the theatres this February.
It marks their fourth film after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.
After their previous collaborations in Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017), actor Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj have joined hands for their fourth film, titled O' Romeo. Shahid's first look poster from the upcoming film was unveiled today, alongside the release date. O' Romeo will have its theatrical release in February this year.
Shahid Kapoor's first look from O' Romeo
The first look poster of O’ Romeo shows Shahid Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar. It features Kapoor, soaked in blood with eyes and mouth wide open, with a menacing smile. What caught our attention was his tattoos on his hands and other parts of his body. He can be seen wearing a black dress and a jacket, which enhances his entire get-up. Shahid’s character reveal shows its depth, drama, and passion.
Sharing the first look, Kapoor captioned his Instagram post, "Romeo O Romeo where art thou O’ROMEO! Catch a peek into the world of #ORomeo. Out Tomorrow! #SajidNadiadwala presents A @vishalrbhardwaj film Releasing in cinemas 13th Feb 2026 (sic)."
Have a look at the poster here.
About O' Romeo
O' Romeo is said to be an action musical film where Shahid is reportedly playing a gangster. Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia and Farida Jalal, among others, round out the cast. Disha Patani has a special appearance in the film.
The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, marking his debut collaboration with Bhardwaj. It is also Triptii’s maiden project with Vishal and Shahid.
The actor-director duo is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to deliver a "raw, unsettling, and unforgettable" experience with O' Romeo.
O' Romeo is set to hit the screens on February 13, 2026.