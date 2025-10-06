Shahid Kapoor's Father Pankaj Kapur Defends Kabir Singh: Toxic Masculinity Exists In Society

Pankaj Kapur lauds Shahid Kapoor’s performance in Kabir Singh

Praising his son Shahid in the controversial film, Pankaj told Lallantop that he has done "good work" in Kabir Singh. When questioned about the discussions around the film for glorifying toxic masculinity, the 71-year-old actor replied, "That is okay because it doesn’t mean that toxic masculinity doesn’t exist. It exists in society and because somebody made a film on it we started objecting it. This is our own outlook."