Shahid Kapoor's Father Pankaj Kapur Defends Kabir Singh: Toxic Masculinity Exists In Society

Pankaj Kapur has praised his son Shahid Kapoor's acting skills
He has defended Shahid's work in Kabir Singh
Pankaj also revealed that he never trained Shahid
Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, became the hot topic of discussion when it was released in 2019. While billions have loved the film and praised Shahid's performance, a section of society didn’t like it as they felt that it exploited themes of toxic masculinity, misogyny and graphic violence. Several celebs also voiced their opinions, slamming the film. However, his father, actor Pankaj Kapur, has praised Shahid's performance in Kabir Singh. Here's what he has said.
Pankaj Kapur lauds Shahid Kapoor’s performance in Kabir Singh
Praising his son Shahid in the controversial film, Pankaj told Lallantop that he has done "good work" in Kabir Singh. When questioned about the discussions around the film for glorifying toxic masculinity, the 71-year-old actor replied, "That is okay because it doesn’t mean that toxic masculinity doesn’t exist. It exists in society and because somebody made a film on it we started objecting it. This is our own outlook."
Pankaj on Shahid's career
Before talking about Kabir Singh, Kapur spoke about Shahid's career trajectory. He said that Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider (2014) presented him as a potential actor, but before that, he was "getting only sweet boy roles."
"For a long time, I used to tell him and others that his main potential is drama and that nobody has tapped it. He was getting only sweet boy roles. It was tapped by Vishal Bhardwaj. These films have a big role in bringing forth the actor inside Shahid later," he said.
The Maqbool actor also said that Shahid has also become intelligent about which films to do and which not. He was all praise for his son's performance in Haider and Farzi.
Pankaj also revealed that he never trained Shahid. "He once asked for a workshop, so we worked together for 6-7 days. But he got associated with Naseeruddin Shah. He was doing a workshop in Delhi and he was associated with him for sometime," he added.
On the work front, Shahid will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's O’ Romeo and Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2.