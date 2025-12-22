Yash Presents Kiara Advani As 'Nadia' In First-Look Poster Of Toxic

On Sunday, Yash unveiled Kiara Advani's first look from Toxic.
The first glimpse showed Kiara in a floor-length black gown with a thigh-high slit.
She can be seen standing on a stage under vibrant lights, with tears rolling down her face.
Since the Toxic: Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups announcement, there have been speculations on who will be the leading actress in Yash starrer. Finally, on Sunday, Yash presented Kiara Advani as the female lead of Toxic. The new mom will be seen playing the character called 'Nadia' in the upcoming actioner. Toxic marks Yash's first release since KGF 2 (2022).
Kiara Advani's first-look poster from Toxic
Sharing the poster, Yash wrote, "Introducing Kiara Advani as NADIA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups."
Have a look at the post here.
Toxic release date
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic will arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2026, during Gudi Padwa/Ugadi. It will lock horns with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit at the box office.
Set against the backdrop of the drug mafia, the action thriller has been filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada and will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages. It is backed by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
National award-winner Rajeev Ravi has handled the cinematography, while the music is composed by Ravi Basrur. Hollywood action director JJ Perry is behind the action choreography, along with National award-winning action director Anbariv.