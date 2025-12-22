Yash Presents Kiara Advani As 'Nadia' In First-Look Poster Of Toxic

Since the Toxic: Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups announcement, there have been speculations on who will be the leading actress in Yash starrer. Finally, on Sunday, Yash presented Kiara Advani as the female lead of Toxic. The new mom will be seen playing the character called 'Nadia' in the upcoming actioner. Toxic marks Yash's first release since KGF 2 (2022).