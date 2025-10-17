2025 MAMA Awards Full Nominations List: J-Hope, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, Jennie In Run For Artist Of The Year Award

Mama Awards 2025 Nominations List: The awards ceremony is set to take place at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on November 28 and 29, 2025.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
2025 Mama Awards nominees
2025 Mama Awards full nominations list Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The nominees for the 2025 MAMA Awards were revealed on October 16

  • The awards ceremony is set to take place at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on November 28 and 29, 2025.

  • The nominations are from categories such as Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and others

2025 MAMA awards full nominations list: K-pop’s biggest award night, the 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), is all set to take place in November. Ahead of the award ceremony, the Mama Awards 2025 nominees were announced on October 16, 2025. The nominations are from categories such as Best New Artist, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Band Performance, Best Collaboration and others. BLACKPINK’s Jennie has bagged the maximum nominations, followed by Rosé, SEVENTEEN, and aespa, among others.

This year's eligibility included music that was released between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025.

As per Soompi, the first round of voting for the Fans’ Choice nominees will take place through October 26 at 11:59 pm KST. 20 artists will be selected for each of the Fans’ Choice Male and Fans’ Choice Female categories, and they will be eligible for the second round of voting, which will take place from October 30 at 6 pm KST to November 10 at 11:59 pm KST.

2025 Korea Drama Awards winners list - X
2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Here's Mama Awards 2025 Full Nominations List

Best New Artist

  • AHOF

  • ALLDAY PROJECT

  • Baby DONT Cry

  • CLOSE YOUR EYES

  • CORTIS

  • Hearts2Hearts

  • IDID

  • izna

  • KickFlip

  • KiiiKiii

Best Male Artist

  • Baekhyun

  • G-Dragon

  • j-hope

  • Jin

  • Mark

Best Female Artist

  • Jennie

  • Jisoo

  • Rosé

  • Taeyeon

  • Yuqi

Best Male Group

  • BOYNEXTDOOR

  • ENHYPEN

  • RIIZE

  • SEVENTEEN

  • Stray Kids

  • TXT

  • ZEROBASEONE

Best Female Group

  • aespa

  • BABYMONSTER

  • i-dle

  • IVE

  • LE SSERAFIM

  • TWICE

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

  • G-Dragon – “TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)”

  • j-hope – “MONA LISA”

  • Kai – “Wait On Me”

  • Key – “HUNTER”

  • Mark – “1999”

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

  • Dayoung – body

  • Jennie – like JENNIE

  • Jisoo – earthquake

  • Karina – UP

  • Minnie – HER

Best Dance Performance Male Group

  • BOYNEXTDOOR – IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU

  • NCT DREAM – WHEN I’M WITH YOU

  • NCT WISH – poppop

  • PLAVE – Dash

  • RIIZE – Fly Up

  • SEVENTEEN – THUNDER

  • TWS – Countdown

Best Dance Performance Female Group

  • aespa – Whiplash

  • BABYMONSTER – DRIP

  • BLACKPINK – JUMP

  • ILLIT – Cherish (My Love)

  • IVE – REBEL HEART

  • LE SSERAFIM – HOT

Best Vocal Performance Solo 

  • Doyoung – Memory

  • Lee Mu Jin – Coming of Age Story

  • Rosé – toxic till the end

  • Roy Kim – If You Ask Me What Love Is

  • Taeyeon – Letter To Myself

Best Vocal Performance Group

  • Davichi – Stitching

  • HIGHLIGHT – Endless Ending

  • MEOVV – DROP TOP

  • TREASURE – YELLOW

  • ZEROBASEONE – Doctor! Doctor!

Best Band Performance

  • CNBLUE – A Sleepless Night

  • DAY6 – Maybe Tomorrow

  • N.Flying – Everlasting

  • QWER – Dear

  • Xdinary Heroes – Beautiful Life

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

  • BIG Naughty – MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)

  • Dynamic Duo and Gummy – Take Care

  • HAON – Skrr (feat. Giselle)

  • pH-1 – Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)

  • Tablo and RM – Stop The Rain

Best Collaboration

  • G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)

  • Jennie and Doechii – ExtraL

  • Mark – Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)

  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.

  • V – Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)

Best OST

  • BOYNEXTDOOR – Never Loved This Way Before (Odd Girl Out OST)

  • HUNTR/X – GOLDEN (K-Pop Demon Hunters OST)

  • Park Hyo Shin – HERO (Firefighters OST)

  • Saja Boys – Soda Pop (K-Pop Demon Hunters OST)

  • TXT – When the Day Comes (Resident Playbook OST)

Best Music Video

  • aespa – Dirty Work

  • ALLDAY PROJECT – FAMOUS

  • BLACKPINK – JUMP

  • Jennie – ZEN

  • Lee Chanhyuk – Vivid LaLa Love

Best Choreography

  • aespa – Whiplash

  • ALLDAY PROJECT – WICKED

  • CORTIS – GO!

  • G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)

  • Jennie – like JENNIE

Artist of the Year

  • aespa

  • AHOF

  • ALLDAY PROJECT

  • Baby DONT Cry

  • BABYMONSTER

  • Baekhyun

  • BOYNEXTDOOR

  • CLOSE YOUR EYES

  • CORTIS

  • ENHYPEN

  • G-Dragon

  • Hearts2Hearts

  • i-dle

  • IDID

  • IVE

  • izna

  • j-hope

  • Jennie

  • Jin

  • Jisoo

  • KickFlip

  • KiiiKiii

  • LE SSERAFIM

  • Mark

  • RIIZE

  • Rosé

  • SEVENTEEN

  • Stray Kids

  • Taeyeon

  • TWICE

  • TXT

  • Yuqi

  • ZEROBASEONE

Song of the Year

  • aespa – Dirty Work

  • aespa – Whiplash

  • ALLDAY PROJECT – FAMOUS

  • ALLDAY PROJECT – WICKED

  • BABYMONSTER – DRIP

  • BIG Naughty – MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)

  • BLACKPINK – JUMP

  • BOYNEXTDOOR – IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU

  • BOYNEXTDOOR – Never Loved This Way Before

  • CNBLUE – A Sleepless Night

  • CORTIS – GO!

  • Davichi – Stitching

  • DAY6 – Maybe Tomorrow

  • Dayoung – body

  • Doyoung – Memory

  • Dynamic Duo and Gummy – Take Care

  • G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)

  • HAON – Skrr (feat. Giselle)

  • HIGHLIGHT – Endless Ending

  • HUNTR/X – GOLDEN

  • ILLIT – Cherish (My Love)

  • IVE – REBEL HEART

  • j-hope – MONA LISA

  • Jennie – like JENNIE

  • Jennie – ZEN

  • Jennie and Doechii – ExtraL

  • Jisoo – earthquake

  • Kai – Wait On Me

  • Karina – UP

  • Key – HUNTER

  • LE SSERAFIM – HOT

  • Lee Chanhyuk – Vivid LaLa Love

  • Lee Mu Jin – Coming of Age Story

  • Mark – 1999

  • Mark – Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)

  • MEOVV – DROP TOP

  • Minnie – HER

  • N.Flying – Everlasting

  • NCT DREAM – WHEN I’M WITH YOU

  • NCT WISH – poppop

  • Park Hyo Shin – HERO

  • pH-1 – Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)

  • PLAVE – Dash

  • QWER – Dear

  • RIIZE – Fly Up

  • Rosé – toxic till the end

  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.

  • Roy Kim – If You Ask Me What Love Is

  • Saja Boys – Soda Pop

  • SEVENTEEN – THUNDER

  • Tablo and RM – Stop The Rain

  • Taeyeon – Letter To Myself

  • TREASURE – YELLOW

  • TWS – Countdown

  • TXT – When the Day Comes

  • V – Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)

  • Xdinary Heroes – Beautiful Life

  • ZEROBASEONE – Doctor! Doctor!

Album of the Year

  • aespa – Whiplash

  • ATEEZ – GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2

  • BABYMONSTER – DRIP

  • Baekhyun – “Essence of Reverie

  • BOYNEXTDOOR – “No Genre

  • ENHYPEN – “DESIRE : UNLEASH

  • G-Dragon – “Übermensch

  • i-dle – “We are

  • IVE – “IVE EMPATHY

  • Jin – Happy

  • NCT DREAM – DREAMSCAPE

  • NCT WISH – COLOR

  • PLAVE – Caligo Pt.1

  • RIIZE – ODYSSEY

  • SEVENTEEN – SPILL THE FEELS

  • Stray Kids – KARMA

  • TXT – The Star Chapter: TOGETHER

  • ZEROBASEONE – NEVER SAY NEVER

Filmfare Awards 2025 full winners list - Instagram/Aamir Khan Productions
Filmfare Awards 2025 Winners List: Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 13 Wins; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan Are Best Actors

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Fans’ Choice Male

  • 10CM

  • 82MAJOR

  • 8TURN

  • AB6IX

  • AHOF

  • AMPERS&ONE

  • ARrC

  • ASTRO

  • ATEEZ

  • Baekhyun

  • BOYNEXTDOOR

  • BTOB

  • CLOSE YOUR EYES

  • CNBLUE

  • CORTIS

  • CRAVITY

  • D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo)

  • Daesung

  • DAY6

  • Doyoung

  • ENHYPEN

  • Epik High

  • EVNNE

  • G-Dragon

  • GOT7

  • IDID

  • j-hope

  • Jay Park

  • Jin

  • Kai

  • KickFlip

  • Lee Mu Jin

  • N.Flying

  • NCT DREAM

  • NCT WISH

  • NEXZ

  • P1Harmony

  • PLAVE

  • RIIZE

  • SEVENTEEN

  • SHINee

  • Stray Kids

  • Super Junior

  • TIOT

  • TREASURE

  • TWS

  • TXT

  • WayV

  • Xdinary Heroes

  • ZEROBASEONE

Fans’ Choice Female

  • aespa

  • ALLDAY PROJECT

  • Apink

  • ARTMS

  • AtHeart

  • Baby DONT Cry

  • BABYMONSTER

  • BIBI

  • Billlie

  • BLACKPINK

  • BoA

  • BOL4

  • Chungha

  • Chuu

  • Davichi

  • FIFTY FIFTY

  • fromis_9

  • H1-KEY

  • Hearts2Hearts

  • Hwasa

  • Hyolyn

  • i-dle

  • ILLIT

  • Irene

  • ITZY

  • IU

  • IVE

  • izna

  • Jeon Somi

  • Joy

  • KARD

  • Kep1er

  • KiiiKiii

  • KISS OF LIFE

  • LE SSERAFIM

  • MEOVV

  • NiziU

  • NMIXX

  • OH MY GIRL

  • QWER

  • SAY MY NAME

  • Seulgi

  • STAYC

  • Taeyeon

  • tripleS

  • TWICE

  • UNIS

  • VIVIZ

  • Wendy

  • Yena

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Samson Departs At Fifty, Kerala Fight On Vs Maharashtra

  2. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

  4. Kohli, Rohit Bat Together In Perth Before Australia ODI Series Begins - Watch

  5. England's Tour Of New Zealand Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Head To Head, Where To Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  2. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  3. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  4. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  2. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  3. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

  4. Day In Pics: October 16, 2025

  5. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Pentagon Reporters Leave En Masse After Rejecting New Restrictions On Press Access

  5. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Samson Departs At Fifty, Kerala Fight On Vs Maharashtra

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti