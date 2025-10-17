2025 MAMA awards full nominations list: K-pop’s biggest award night, the 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), is all set to take place in November. Ahead of the award ceremony, the Mama Awards 2025 nominees were announced on October 16, 2025. The nominations are from categories such as Best New Artist, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Band Performance, Best Collaboration and others. BLACKPINK’s Jennie has bagged the maximum nominations, followed by Rosé, SEVENTEEN, and aespa, among others.