The nominees for the 2025 MAMA Awards were revealed on October 16
The awards ceremony is set to take place at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on November 28 and 29, 2025.
The nominations are from categories such as Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and others
2025 MAMA awards full nominations list: K-pop’s biggest award night, the 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), is all set to take place in November. Ahead of the award ceremony, the Mama Awards 2025 nominees were announced on October 16, 2025. The nominations are from categories such as Best New Artist, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Band Performance, Best Collaboration and others. BLACKPINK’s Jennie has bagged the maximum nominations, followed by Rosé, SEVENTEEN, and aespa, among others.
This year's eligibility included music that was released between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025.
As per Soompi, the first round of voting for the Fans’ Choice nominees will take place through October 26 at 11:59 pm KST. 20 artists will be selected for each of the Fans’ Choice Male and Fans’ Choice Female categories, and they will be eligible for the second round of voting, which will take place from October 30 at 6 pm KST to November 10 at 11:59 pm KST.
Here's Mama Awards 2025 Full Nominations List
Best New Artist
AHOF
ALLDAY PROJECT
Baby DONT Cry
CLOSE YOUR EYES
CORTIS
Hearts2Hearts
IDID
izna
KickFlip
KiiiKiii
Best Male Artist
Baekhyun
G-Dragon
j-hope
Jin
Mark
Best Female Artist
Jennie
Jisoo
Rosé
Taeyeon
Yuqi
Best Male Group
BOYNEXTDOOR
ENHYPEN
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TXT
ZEROBASEONE
Best Female Group
aespa
BABYMONSTER
i-dle
IVE
LE SSERAFIM
TWICE
Best Dance Performance Male Solo
G-Dragon – “TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)”
j-hope – “MONA LISA”
Kai – “Wait On Me”
Key – “HUNTER”
Mark – “1999”
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
Dayoung – body
Jennie – like JENNIE
Jisoo – earthquake
Karina – UP
Minnie – HER
Best Dance Performance Male Group
BOYNEXTDOOR – IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU
NCT DREAM – WHEN I’M WITH YOU
NCT WISH – poppop
PLAVE – Dash
RIIZE – Fly Up
SEVENTEEN – THUNDER
TWS – Countdown
Best Dance Performance Female Group
aespa – Whiplash
BABYMONSTER – DRIP
BLACKPINK – JUMP
ILLIT – Cherish (My Love)
IVE – REBEL HEART
LE SSERAFIM – HOT
Best Vocal Performance Solo
Doyoung – Memory
Lee Mu Jin – Coming of Age Story
Rosé – toxic till the end
Roy Kim – If You Ask Me What Love Is
Taeyeon – Letter To Myself
Best Vocal Performance Group
Davichi – Stitching
HIGHLIGHT – Endless Ending
MEOVV – DROP TOP
TREASURE – YELLOW
ZEROBASEONE – Doctor! Doctor!
Best Band Performance
CNBLUE – A Sleepless Night
DAY6 – Maybe Tomorrow
N.Flying – Everlasting
QWER – Dear
Xdinary Heroes – Beautiful Life
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance
BIG Naughty – MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)
Dynamic Duo and Gummy – Take Care
HAON – Skrr (feat. Giselle)
pH-1 – Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)
Tablo and RM – Stop The Rain
Best Collaboration
G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
Jennie and Doechii – ExtraL
Mark – Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)
Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.
V – Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)
Best OST
BOYNEXTDOOR – Never Loved This Way Before (Odd Girl Out OST)
HUNTR/X – GOLDEN (K-Pop Demon Hunters OST)
Park Hyo Shin – HERO (Firefighters OST)
Saja Boys – Soda Pop (K-Pop Demon Hunters OST)
TXT – When the Day Comes (Resident Playbook OST)
Best Music Video
aespa – Dirty Work
ALLDAY PROJECT – FAMOUS
BLACKPINK – JUMP
Jennie – ZEN
Lee Chanhyuk – Vivid LaLa Love
Best Choreography
aespa – Whiplash
ALLDAY PROJECT – WICKED
CORTIS – GO!
G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
Jennie – like JENNIE
Artist of the Year
aespa
AHOF
ALLDAY PROJECT
Baby DONT Cry
BABYMONSTER
Baekhyun
BOYNEXTDOOR
CLOSE YOUR EYES
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
G-Dragon
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
IDID
IVE
izna
j-hope
Jennie
Jin
Jisoo
KickFlip
KiiiKiii
LE SSERAFIM
Mark
RIIZE
Rosé
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
Taeyeon
TWICE
TXT
Yuqi
ZEROBASEONE
Song of the Year
aespa – Dirty Work
aespa – Whiplash
ALLDAY PROJECT – FAMOUS
ALLDAY PROJECT – WICKED
BABYMONSTER – DRIP
BIG Naughty – MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)
BLACKPINK – JUMP
BOYNEXTDOOR – IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU
BOYNEXTDOOR – Never Loved This Way Before
CNBLUE – A Sleepless Night
CORTIS – GO!
Davichi – Stitching
DAY6 – Maybe Tomorrow
Dayoung – body
Doyoung – Memory
Dynamic Duo and Gummy – Take Care
G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
HAON – Skrr (feat. Giselle)
HIGHLIGHT – Endless Ending
HUNTR/X – GOLDEN
ILLIT – Cherish (My Love)
IVE – REBEL HEART
j-hope – MONA LISA
Jennie – like JENNIE
Jennie – ZEN
Jennie and Doechii – ExtraL
Jisoo – earthquake
Kai – Wait On Me
Karina – UP
Key – HUNTER
LE SSERAFIM – HOT
Lee Chanhyuk – Vivid LaLa Love
Lee Mu Jin – Coming of Age Story
Mark – 1999
Mark – Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)
MEOVV – DROP TOP
Minnie – HER
N.Flying – Everlasting
NCT DREAM – WHEN I’M WITH YOU
NCT WISH – poppop
Park Hyo Shin – HERO
pH-1 – Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)
PLAVE – Dash
QWER – Dear
RIIZE – Fly Up
Rosé – toxic till the end
Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.
Roy Kim – If You Ask Me What Love Is
Saja Boys – Soda Pop
SEVENTEEN – THUNDER
Tablo and RM – Stop The Rain
Taeyeon – Letter To Myself
TREASURE – YELLOW
TWS – Countdown
TXT – When the Day Comes
V – Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)
Xdinary Heroes – Beautiful Life
ZEROBASEONE – Doctor! Doctor!
-
Album of the Year
aespa – Whiplash
ATEEZ – GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2
BABYMONSTER – DRIP
Baekhyun – “Essence of Reverie
BOYNEXTDOOR – “No Genre
ENHYPEN – “DESIRE : UNLEASH
G-Dragon – “Übermensch
i-dle – “We are
IVE – “IVE EMPATHY
Jin – Happy
NCT DREAM – DREAMSCAPE
NCT WISH – COLOR
PLAVE – Caligo Pt.1
RIIZE – ODYSSEY
SEVENTEEN – SPILL THE FEELS
Stray Kids – KARMA
TXT – The Star Chapter: TOGETHER
ZEROBASEONE – NEVER SAY NEVER
Fans’ Choice Male
10CM
82MAJOR
8TURN
AB6IX
AHOF
AMPERS&ONE
ARrC
ASTRO
ATEEZ
Baekhyun
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTOB
CLOSE YOUR EYES
CNBLUE
CORTIS
CRAVITY
D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo)
Daesung
DAY6
Doyoung
ENHYPEN
Epik High
EVNNE
G-Dragon
GOT7
IDID
j-hope
Jay Park
Jin
Kai
KickFlip
Lee Mu Jin
N.Flying
NCT DREAM
NCT WISH
NEXZ
P1Harmony
PLAVE
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Stray Kids
Super Junior
TIOT
TREASURE
TWS
TXT
WayV
Xdinary Heroes
ZEROBASEONE
Fans’ Choice Female
aespa
ALLDAY PROJECT
Apink
ARTMS
AtHeart
Baby DONT Cry
BABYMONSTER
BIBI
Billlie
BLACKPINK
BoA
BOL4
Chungha
Chuu
Davichi
FIFTY FIFTY
fromis_9
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
Hwasa
Hyolyn
i-dle
ILLIT
Irene
ITZY
IU
IVE
izna
Jeon Somi
Joy
KARD
Kep1er
KiiiKiii
KISS OF LIFE
LE SSERAFIM
MEOVV
NiziU
NMIXX
OH MY GIRL
QWER
SAY MY NAME
Seulgi
STAYC
Taeyeon
tripleS
TWICE
UNIS
VIVIZ
Wendy
Yena