2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

The 16th Korea Drama Awards were held on Saturday, October 11. K-dramas Our Movie, The Haunted Palace, For Eagle Brothers and others emerged as the big winners of the night.

  • The 16th Korea Drama Awards winners were announced on October 11

  • Park Bo Young, IU, Kim So Hyun, Park Hyung Sik, Park Bo Gum, Yook Sung Jae, and others were the top contenders in the main categories

  • The Daesang (Grand Prize) went to Ahn Jae Wook for For Eagle Brothers

The 16th edition of the Korean Drama Awards took place on Saturday, October 11, as part of the Korea Drama Festival at Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center, Grand Performance Hall, Jinju, South Korea. The names of the winners were announced during their Jinju ceremony.

A vast array of celebrities, including K-drama actors and K-pop artists, were in attendance. Actors like Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin, Park Hyung Sik, Kim So Hyun, Park Bo Gum, Yook Sung Jae, and others competed in the main categories.

Chung Su Bin clinched three trophies, followed by Byeon Woo Seok, who bagged two popularity awards. Park Bo Young received the Best Actor (Male) for her double role in Our Unwritten Seoul. BTOB member, singer, and actor Yook Sungjae was given the Best Actor (Female) honour.

Ahn Jae Wook took home the Daesang (Grand Prize) for For Eagle Brothers. Our Movie was awarded the Best Picture.

The voting for the seven main categories and six popularity awards was conducted from August 28 to September 22.

Have a look at the 16th Korea Drama Awards winners list

Daesang (Grand Prize): Ahn Jae Wook (For Eagle Brothers)

Best Picture: Our Movie

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kim Yong Rim

Best Actor: Yook Sungjae (The Haunted Palace)

Best Actress: Park Bo Young (Our Unwritten Seoul)

Excellence in Acting Award (Male): Lee Hyun Wook (The Queen Who Crowns, Shark: The Storm)

Excellence in Acting Award (Female): Kim Ji Yeon [Bona] (The Haunted Palace)

Best New Actor: Choo Young Woo (The Tale of Lady Ok, Head Over Heels), Heo Nam Jun (When the Phone Rings, When the Stars Gossip)

Best New Actress: Chung Su Bin (Friendly Rivalry), Hong Hwa Yeon (Buried Hearts, Tastefully Yours, I Am a Running Mate)

Global Star Award: Byeon Woo Seok

Hot Star Award (Male): Byeon Woo Seok

Hot Star Award (Female): Chung Su Bin

Multi-tainer Award: DKZ’s Jaechan

Best Couple Award: Hyeri & Chung Su Bin (Friendly Rivalry)

Best OST: Young Tak’s Unknown Life (For Eagle Brothers)

Scene-Stealer Award (Male): Lee Hae Young (Trigger, Buried Hearts)

Scene-Stealer Award (Female): Lee Ho Jung (Good Boy)

Villain Award: Oh Jung Se (Good Boy)

About Korea Drama Awards

The winners of the 2025 Korea Drama Awards were announced on Day 2 of the ten-day (October 10 to 19) festival, which was first launched in 2006. It honoured talents across 92 shows aired over the past year through national broadcasters, cable channels, OTT and more.

The award ceremony was live-streamed on the Korea Drama Festival (KDF) YouTube channel at 5 pm KST.

