  • At the 70th Filmfare Awards, Laapataa Ladies not only clinched the coveted Best Film award but also set a new benchmark with a total of 13 awards in the prestigious event’s history

  • Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Kartik Aaryan took home Best Actor trophies

  • Shah Rukh, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and others wowed the audience with their dance performances

The much-awaited 70th annual Filmfare Awards wrapped up grandly on Saturday (October 11) at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. Shah Rukh Khan hosted the Filmfare Awards along with Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. Laapataa Ladies swept the award night with 13 trophies, including Best Film, Best Supporting Actor (both in male and female categories), Best Director, Best Screenplay and more. Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actor (female) trophy for her role in Jigra; marking her sixth Best Actress Filmfare Award, which is a new record in the category, and her 3rd win in a row. Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor (male) prize for their performances in I Want to Talk and Chandu Champion. Winners proudly flaunted the black lady in their hands.

Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (Posthumously) were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The glamorous night kick-started with stunning red carpet appearances. There were electrifying dance performances by Shah Rukh, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others, but Kajol and SRK's one was the major highlight of the star-studded night.

Shape of Momo bags two awards at 2025 Busan International Film Festival - Instagram/Tribeny Rai
Tribeny Rai On Shape Of Momo Winning Two Awards At Busan International Film Festival: Busan Gave Credibility To Our Work

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Have a look at the full list of winners of Filmfare Awards 2025

Best Actor in Leading Role Male - Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

Best Actor in Leading Role Female - Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Critics' Awards for Best Actor Male - Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

Critics' Awards for Best Actor Female - Pratibha Rannta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor Female - Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor Male - Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Critics' Award for Best Film - Shoojit Sircar (I Want To Talk)

Best Debut Actor Female - Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut Actor Male - Lakshya (Kill)

Best Debut Director - Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express), Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)

Best Action - Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh (Kill)

Best Screenplay - Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story - Aditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar (Article 370)

Best Dialogue - Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Album - Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics - Prashant Pandey (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Male - Arijit Singh (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Female - Madhubanti Bagchi (Stree 2)

Best Adapted Screenplay - Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain (I Want To Talk)

Best Film - Laapataa Ladies

Best Director - Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Critics' award for best film - I Want to Talk (Shoojit Sircar)

Best sound design - Subash Sahoo (Kill)

Best Background Score - Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best VFX - Redefine (Munjya)

Best Choreography - Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best editin - Shivkumar V. Panicker (Kill)

Best costume - Darshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Production desig - -Mayur Sharma (Kill)

Best cinematography - Rafey Mehmood (Kill)

Winners of National Film Awards Ceremony 2025 - X/MIB
71st National Film Awards: Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Honoured By President Droupadi Murmu

BY Garima Das

Special Awards:

Lifetime Achievement Award - Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (Posthumously)

RD Burman award for upcoming talent in music - Achint Thakkar (Jigra, Mr & Mrs Mahi)

