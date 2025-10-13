The much-awaited 70th annual Filmfare Awards wrapped up grandly on Saturday (October 11) at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. Shah Rukh Khan hosted the Filmfare Awards along with Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. Laapataa Ladies swept the award night with 13 trophies, including Best Film, Best Supporting Actor (both in male and female categories), Best Director, Best Screenplay and more. Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actor (female) trophy for her role in Jigra; marking her sixth Best Actress Filmfare Award, which is a new record in the category, and her 3rd win in a row. Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor (male) prize for their performances in I Want to Talk and Chandu Champion. Winners proudly flaunted the black lady in their hands.