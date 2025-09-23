71st National Film Awards: Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Honoured By President Droupadi Murmu

National Film Awards Ceremony 2025: Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey, among others were presented with the awards by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
National Film Awards Ceremony 2025
Winners of National Film Awards Ceremony 2025 Photo: X/MIB
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The 71st National Film Festival was held on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi

  • Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji and others were felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu

  • The winners for the National Film Awards were announced on August 1, 2025

National Film Awards Ceremony 2025: The 71st National Film Awards ceremony was held at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday (September 23). The felicitation ceremony honoured the best of Indian cinema along with outstanding actors and crew from different regions and languages of the nation. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to the winners.

Celebs from all across the Indian film industry arrived for the felicitation ceremony. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shilpa Rao, Mohanlal.

Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey have received their first National Award for Jawan and 12th Fail. The winners for the National Film Awards were announced on August 1, 2025.

The award for Best Actress in a Leading Role was awarded to Rani Mukerji for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway; her first National Award. Sanya Malhotra starrer Kathal bagged the Best Hindi Feature Film honour. 12th Fail also received a National Award for Best Feature Film.

Manoj Bajpayee on the backlash surrounding the National Award decision - null
Manoj Bajpayee Reacts To Losing National Award To Shah Rukh Khan: It’s A Loser Conversation

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Best Director title was received by Sudipto Sen for The Kerala Story. Ullazhukku won the Best Malayalam Film, Parking received the Best Tamil Film, and Bhagavanth Kesari received the Best Telugu Film.

Related Content
Related Content

Legendary Malayalam superstar was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. After he was presented with the prestigious Award, a short film on the veteran star was played, where a few clips of his films were shown.

In his speech, he called the award a collective tribute to the Malayalam industry and its legacy. He accepted the award as a blessing from the legendary stars of the Malayalam cinema. Towards the end of his speech, he said, "Cinema is the heartbeat of my soul. Jai Hind."

Have a look at the full list of winners of National Film Awards 2025

Feature films:

Special mentions: MR Rajakrishnan (Animal - Re-Recording)

Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang…Step of Hope

Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga

Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Tamil Film: Parking

Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa

Best Odia Film: Pushkara

Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai

Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku

Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu

Best Hindi Film: Kathal

Best Gujarati Film: Vash

Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge

Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982

Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)

Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu - Balagam)

Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)

Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)

Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018)

Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)

Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)

Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)

Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)

Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)

Best Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao (Chaliya - Jawan), Rohit (Premisthunna - Baby)

Best Child Artist: Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy), Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Janki Bodiwala (Vash), Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam), Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)

Best Actor in Leading Role: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Mohanlal on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award - Instagram/Mohanlal
Mohanlal Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award To Malayalam Film Industry: I Share This With The Great Artists Who Shaped Me

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)

Best Film in AVGC: HanuMan

Best Children’s Film: Naal 2

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet

Best Film: 12th Fail

Non-feature films:

Special mentions: Nekal – Chronicle of the Paddy Man, The Sea and the Seven Villages

Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know

Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes)

Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)

Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)

Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)

Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu (Little Wings)

Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)

Best Short Film: Giddh The Scavenger

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic

Best Documentary Film: God Vulture and Human

Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao

Best Debut Film: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw

Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

  3. ED Questions Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Money Laundering Case

  4. India A Vs Australia A Toss Update, 2nd Unofficial Test: IND A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  2. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  3. Mehbooba Mufti, others Under House Arrest On The Day Of Hurriyat Leader Abdul Gani Bhat’s Funeral

  4. Kolkata Weekly Weather Forecast: Rainy Days, Humidity and Temperatures Up To 32°C

  5. Where Do We Stand With Waqf Now

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  2. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

  3. Tears and Politics Intertwine At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral

  4. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

  5. Putin: Russia to Honor Nuclear Arms Limits for One Year After New START Pact Expires in February

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures