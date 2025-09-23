The 71st National Film Festival was held on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi
Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji and others were felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu
The winners for the National Film Awards were announced on August 1, 2025
National Film Awards Ceremony 2025: The 71st National Film Awards ceremony was held at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday (September 23). The felicitation ceremony honoured the best of Indian cinema along with outstanding actors and crew from different regions and languages of the nation. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to the winners.
Celebs from all across the Indian film industry arrived for the felicitation ceremony. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shilpa Rao, Mohanlal.
Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey have received their first National Award for Jawan and 12th Fail. The winners for the National Film Awards were announced on August 1, 2025.
The award for Best Actress in a Leading Role was awarded to Rani Mukerji for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway; her first National Award. Sanya Malhotra starrer Kathal bagged the Best Hindi Feature Film honour. 12th Fail also received a National Award for Best Feature Film.
The Best Director title was received by Sudipto Sen for The Kerala Story. Ullazhukku won the Best Malayalam Film, Parking received the Best Tamil Film, and Bhagavanth Kesari received the Best Telugu Film.
Legendary Malayalam superstar was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. After he was presented with the prestigious Award, a short film on the veteran star was played, where a few clips of his films were shown.
In his speech, he called the award a collective tribute to the Malayalam industry and its legacy. He accepted the award as a blessing from the legendary stars of the Malayalam cinema. Towards the end of his speech, he said, "Cinema is the heartbeat of my soul. Jai Hind."
Have a look at the full list of winners of National Film Awards 2025
Feature films:
Special mentions: MR Rajakrishnan (Animal - Re-Recording)
Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang…Step of Hope
Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga
Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari
Best Tamil Film: Parking
Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa
Best Odia Film: Pushkara
Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai
Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku
Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu
Best Hindi Film: Kathal
Best Gujarati Film: Vash
Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge
Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982
Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)
Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)
Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu - Balagam)
Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)
Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)
Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)
Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018)
Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)
Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)
Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)
Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)
Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)
Best Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao (Chaliya - Jawan), Rohit (Premisthunna - Baby)
Best Child Artist: Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy), Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)
Best Actor in Supporting Role: Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Janki Bodiwala (Vash), Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam), Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)
Best Actor in Leading Role: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)
Best Film in AVGC: HanuMan
Best Children’s Film: Naal 2
Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet
Best Film: 12th Fail
Non-feature films:
Special mentions: Nekal – Chronicle of the Paddy Man, The Sea and the Seven Villages
Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know
Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes)
Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)
Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)
Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)
Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu (Little Wings)
Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)
Best Short Film: Giddh The Scavenger
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic
Best Documentary Film: God Vulture and Human
Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu
Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao
Best Debut Film: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw
Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man