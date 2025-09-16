Manoj on the award system

The National Film Awards are criticised for their commercial appeal and for not valuing artistic excellence. Sharing his views, Manoj said, "It’s not just about national awards. It’s about all the awards that were revered. They should seriously think about how they are operating. Because it is not about my respect, I take care of my respect very cautiously when I am choosing a film, and I am very responsible to the actor that I am. But each and every organisation has to think of itself, that’s not my job. If somebody else is losing their respect, they should think about it."