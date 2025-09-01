Manoj Bajpayee And Ram Gopal Varma Reunite After Almost 30 Years For Police Station Mein Bhoot; First Look Out

Manoj Bajpayee and Ram Gopal Varma reunite for Police Station Mein Bhoot
The horror comedy also stars Genelia Deshmukh
It marks Bajpayee and RGV's collaboration after 27 years
It's time to rejoice for Manoj Bajpayee and Ram Gopal Varma's fans. The duo is reuniting for an upcoming horror comedy titled Police Station Mein Bhoot. The film marks their reunion after 27 years since their 1998 cult classic Satya. The shoot for Police Station Mein Bhoot has kick-started today.
Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee's new film
On Monday, RGV shared the first-look poster of the film featuring Bajpayee with a creepy doll soaked in blood. "A DREADED GANGSTER is KILLED by an ENCOUNTER COP and he COMES BACK as a GHOST to HAUNT the POLICE STATION ..Hence the title POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT You Can’t Arrest The Dead (sic)," he wrote on X.
Manoj, sharing the motion poster wrote, “#PoliceStationMeinBhoot SHOOT BEGINS From Satya to now… some journeys are meant to come full circle. Thrilled to reunite with @rgvzoomin after nearly three decades for our new horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. This one is special. @geneliad @vauve.emirates @karmamediaent @uentertainmenthub #PoliceStationMeinBhootMovie (sic)".
The text on the poster reads: “You can’t arrest the dead."
Ram Gopal Varma on reuniting with Manoj Bajpayee
As per a report in IANS, on working with Manoj again after Satya, Varma called it both "nostalgic and thrilling". "Fear becomes most frightening when it challenges the highest authority of safety, and a police station is the ultimate symbol of power," he said.
The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the female lead.
The Rangeela director said that with "Manoj's intensity and Genelia's vulnerability, this story will push boundaries of how we perceive horror in the guise of authority."
We are looking forward to what RGV has to offer with his signature style this time.