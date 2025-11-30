Won't Allow Parliament To Function Without SIR Debate: Samajwadi Party

Ram Gopal Yadav warns of parliamentary paralysis without debate on voter roll revision, citing BLO suicides from deletion pressures; joins DMK, TMC in unified demand.
Calls for discussions on Delhi blast security lapses, pollution, farmers, foreign policy.
Rijiju urges 'cool-headed' conduct, BAC to decide agenda as JDU defends SIR's Bihar success.
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Sunday issued a stern ultimatum at an all-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, declaring that his party would not permit the House to function unless a dedicated debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is held, amplifying Opposition demands for accountability on the contentious process. Yadav, speaking to reporters after the two-hour conclave chaired by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, alleged that SIR's "flawed" implementation has led to suicides among Booth Level Officers (BLOs) pressured to delete "specific votes," underscoring the party's resolve to spotlight these irregularities during the session starting December 1.
The meeting, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, and Opposition stalwarts like Congress' Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi, Trinamool Congress' Kalyan Banerjee, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, and DMK's Tiruchi Siva, saw a unified Opposition front pushing for discussions not just on SIR but also national security post the recent Delhi blast, air pollution, farmers' issues, and foreign policy.
Ramesh dismissed the gathering as a "mere formality," noting the government's agenda of 13 bills in the shortest-ever 15-day session (December 1-19), while Gogoi accused the BJP of aiming to "finish off democracy" and "bury parliamentary traditions." Brittas echoed Yadav's threat, placing "full responsibility" for any disruptions on the government, and highlighted the SIR's seven-day extension as evidence of its mismanagement.
Rijiju, flanked by deputies Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan, urged parties to approach the session with a "cool mind" and assured engagement via the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which met later that evening to finalize the agenda.
He clarified that no party explicitly signaled intent to stall but acknowledged warnings tied to unresolved demands like SIR, which has drawn street protests from TMC, DMK, and SP over alleged voter deletions targeting minorities and opposition strongholds. JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha countered the politicization, citing Bihar's smooth SIR completion without complaints, while AIADMK's M Thambi Durai raised labour codes and pollution concerns.