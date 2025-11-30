Won't Allow Parliament To Function Without SIR Debate: Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Sunday issued a stern ultimatum at an all-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, declaring that his party would not permit the House to function unless a dedicated debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is held, amplifying Opposition demands for accountability on the contentious process. Yadav, speaking to reporters after the two-hour conclave chaired by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, alleged that SIR's "flawed" implementation has led to suicides among Booth Level Officers (BLOs) pressured to delete "specific votes," underscoring the party's resolve to spotlight these irregularities during the session starting December 1.