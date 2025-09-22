Mohanlal on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mohanlal told ANI that the honour is a tribute to the entire Malayalam film industry. He also said that the recognition has returned to the Malayalam industry after two decades. "This is a tribute to the Malayalam film industry. After 20 years, this award is coming back to the Malayalam film industry. So, I am sharing this award with the Malayalam industry. I share this with all the great artists who work with me in Malayalam cinema, who have shaped me, who brought the artist in me, and who have shown beautiful light on my graceful walk in the industry," he said.