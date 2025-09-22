Mohanlal Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award To Malayalam Film Industry: I Share This With The Great Artists Who Shaped Me

Mohanlal will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, which will be held in New Delhi.

O
Mohanlal Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Mohanlal on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Photo: Instagram/Mohanlal
  • Mohanlal dedicated the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to the Malayalam film industry

  • He received the honour for his iconic contribution to Indian cinema

  • The veteran actor will receive the award at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, which will be held in New Delhi

On Saturday evening, it was announced that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal would receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, scheduled for September 23 in New Delhi. Since the announcement, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from across the nation. The veteran actor has reacted to the honour.

Mohanlal on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mohanlal told ANI that the honour is a tribute to the entire Malayalam film industry. He also said that the recognition has returned to the Malayalam industry after two decades. "This is a tribute to the Malayalam film industry. After 20 years, this award is coming back to the Malayalam film industry. So, I am sharing this award with the Malayalam industry. I share this with all the great artists who work with me in Malayalam cinema, who have shaped me, who brought the artist in me, and who have shown beautiful light on my graceful walk in the industry," he said.

"I share all my love and respect with them. When I heard that I was receiving the award, it was the greatest moment of my life," added the 65-year-old actor.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had announced the news with a post on X. "Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history (sic)," the post read.

The Drishyam actor shared the news on social media with a post that read: “I am deeply humbled and profoundly honored to receive The Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for your kind words and blessings, they fill me with encouragement and joy. I remain ever indebted to the art of cinema and to all those whose inspiration and support illuminate my journey.”

From Amitabh Bachchan, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, to Suniel Shetty, Nivin Pauly, and Vishnu Manchu, several celebs congratulated Mohanlal on receiving the great honour. Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya also celebrated her father’s legacy in a heartwarming post on Instagram.

For the unversed, in his career span, Mohanlal has received several awards, including National Film Awards, the Padma Shri, and the Padma Bhushan.

Published At:
