Vrusshabha Teaser: Mohanlal As A Warrior King Follows The 'Destiny's Call'

Vrusshabha stars Mohanlal in the lead. He will be seen as a warrior king
Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Ragini Dwivedi and Samarjit Lankesh in key roles
It will release in theatres this Diwali
Mohanlal starrer Vrusshabha teaser was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, the upcoming bilingual film marks a milestone for Mohanlal as he is playing a warrior king for the first time. Created with the vision of Kishore, Vrusshabha is a unique story, brought to life through grand visuals.
In the teaser, nothing much about the story is revealed, but it gives us a hint that Vrusshabha will have two timelines. It gives us a glimpse of the opulent drama that promises a rich visual experience.
Watch Vrusshabha teaser here.
The breathtaking visuals by cinematographer Antony Samson, editing by KM Prakash, soul-stirring music by Sam CS, and music score by Oscar Award-winner Resul Pookutty will make Vrusshabha a memorable big-screen experience.
SRK, Janardhan Maharshi, and Karthik have penned the dialogues and the action sequences are choreographed by renowned action directors Peter Hein, Stunt Silva, and Nikhil.
Producer Ektaa R Kapoor said, “At Balaji, we’ve always believed in powerful storytelling, and Vrusshabha is a project that excites us immensely. It’s not just a film, but an epic saga of relationships, revenge, and redemption. We are thrilled to collaborate with incredible talent to present this cinematic experience.”
Director Nanda Kishore shared, "Vrusshabha is not just a film, it’s an emotion. Working with the legendary Mohanlal has been an absolute honour; his presence elevates every frame and brings unmatched gravitas to the story. Playing the son is Samarjit, a young talent with incredible potential and charm. Ultimately, Vrusshabha is the powerful story of a father and son, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen."
Vrusshabha is presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, C.K. Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abishek S Vyas, Praveer Singh, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta.
The film has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, and will also be released in Hindi and Kannada. It is all set to hit theatres worldwide this Diwali.