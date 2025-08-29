Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Is About 'Four People, Two Heartbreakers And One Wedding'

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer promises a feel good film with love and laughter.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser out Photo: Dharma Productions
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser is filled with love and laughter

  • Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor play the lead roles

  • Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the rom-com will release on October 2

Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who previously collaborated on the 2023 film Bawaal, have joined forces again for Dharma Production’s upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The teaser for the slice-of-life romantic comedy was unveiled on Friday (August 29). Touted to be a part of the Dulhania franchise, the Shashank Khaitan directorial is the third film in the franchise and a spiritual sequel to Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser

The almost one minute teaser begins with Varun Dhawan's character dressed as Baahubali, and facing the camera he asks if he looks like the iconic character. Then one of the characters reply, “Ranveer Singh ki dhoti mein Prabhas ka podha lag raha hai” followed by the Bollywood song Tujhe Lage Na Nazariya with Dhawan introducing himself as Sunny Sanskari. Rohit Saraf also makes a dramatic entry as he steps out of a helicopter. The teaser also introduces other characters. The video ends with a funny banter between Janhvi and Varun inside a flight.

Sharing the teaser on its Instagram handle, Dharma Productions wrote, "Quick intro: Four people. Two heartbreakers. One wedding.
🎬🍿TEASER OUT NOW! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas this Dussehra, 2nd October (sic)".

Khaitan has previously directed Dhawan and Kapoor’s in individual films, including 2014’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2017’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania and 2018’s Dhadak.

The upcoming film promises to be a feel-good entertainer which aims to take the audiences on a captivating journey of love, laughter, and life.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari release date

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is scheduled for a theatrical release this Dussehra, on October 2. Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul are also part of the ensemble cast.

Published At:
