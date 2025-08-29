Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser

The almost one minute teaser begins with Varun Dhawan's character dressed as Baahubali, and facing the camera he asks if he looks like the iconic character. Then one of the characters reply, “Ranveer Singh ki dhoti mein Prabhas ka podha lag raha hai” followed by the Bollywood song Tujhe Lage Na Nazariya with Dhawan introducing himself as Sunny Sanskari. Rohit Saraf also makes a dramatic entry as he steps out of a helicopter. The teaser also introduces other characters. The video ends with a funny banter between Janhvi and Varun inside a flight.