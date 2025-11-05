Border 2: Varun Dhawan Gives An Intense Expression As A Soldier In The First Look Poster

Border 2: Varun Dhawan's first look from the war drama has been unveiled on Wednesday.

Varun Dhawan Border 2 first look
Varun Dhawan Border 2 poster Photo: Instagram/Varun Dhawan
Border 2, a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster film, is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The war drama went on floors last year. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles. On Wednesday, Varun unveiled his first look poster from the upcoming film. The war epic will hit the screens on January 23, 2026.

Varun Dhawan Border 2 poster

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared his first look from the film in the get-up of a soldier. He plays Param Veer Chakra Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya in Border 2. In the poster, Varun can be seen giving a fierce expression, holding a gun on the battleground, fighting the enemies. He shared the poster with the caption that read: देश का फौजी, Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya🇮🇳 #Border2 in cinemas 23rd January, 2026."

This is the first time Varun is playing an army officer in a film.

Diljit Dosanjh wraps up Border 2 shoot - Instagram/Border 2
Diljit Dosanjh Wraps Up Border 2 Shoot; Feeds Sweets And Hugs Varun Dhawan And Ahan Shetty

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

This year, on the occasion of Independence Day, Sunny Deol unveiled his first look poster from Border 2.

About Border 2

Border 2 has been directed by Anurag Singh, and JP Dutta, who directed the original film, has served as the producer alongside his daughter, Nidhi Dutta. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar are the producers under their banner of T-Series.

The film also stars Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa.

Border (1997) was set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War, 1971. It released in theatres on June 13, 1997. Apart from Sunny Deol, the film also starred Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pooja Bhatt, and Puneet Issar, among others.

It was a huge blockbuster of that year and went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1997 in India.

