Param Sundari stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles
The rom-com hit the screens on August 29
It has received positive reviews from netizens
Ever since Param Sundari's announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the fresh pairing of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. Originally slated for theatrical release on July 25, the rom-com was postponed to August 29.
Param Sundari has managed to create a huge buzz in the town with its quirky trailer and chartbuster songs. And now that it has finally hit the screens, fans can't keep calm. They flocked to theatres to watch the first day, first show and have given their verdict on X (formerly Twitter). The early reviews of Param Sundari are out. Is it worth watching, or you can skip? Have a look at some of the tweets before watching the highly anticipated film.
Param Sundari has received positive reactions, especially Janhvi and Sidharth are hailed for their sizzling chemistry. Also, audience are in praise of the music, soulful tracks especially Sonu Nigam’s Pardesiya and Bheegi Saree by Shreya Ghoshal and Adnan Sami, and the cinematography. One user called it a "rom-com with a blend of humour, drama, romance and the cultural aromas" while another called it Janhvi's "career best act". "Average but entertaining," wrote another X user.
Param Sundari X Review
The film follows love story of a North Indian boy Param Sachdev (Malhotra) and a South Indian girl Thekkepattu Sundari Damodaram Pillai (Kapoor) and how they navigate their cross-cultural relationship.
It also stars Manjot Singh and Sanjay Kapoor, in supporting roles.
Param Sundari has been produced under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Tushar Jalota. The film was passed with a U/A 13+ certificate after the censor board requested a few changes. No visual cuts were demanded. The final length of the film is 2 hours 16 minutes (136 minutes)
It is expected to have an opening day haul of Rs 7-9 crore.