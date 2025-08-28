Param Sundari is expected to have an opening day haul of Rs 7-9 crore
It will hit theatres on August 29
The advance booking report of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra is impressive
Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, will hit theatres on August 29, 2025. The rom-com has been in the news for quite some time, and recently, it got embroiled in controversy for a church scene. The advance booking report for Day 1 is out, and it gives us a hint at how it might fare at the box office on its opening day.
Param Sundari advance booking
The advance booking window for Param Sundari opened on August 26, three days ahead of its release. According to a report by Sacnilk, it sold over 10,000 tickets in the first 24 hours across the BookMyShow and District apps.
Param Sundari box office prediction
The pre-sales trend suggests that the film could open in the range of 7–9 crores on Day 1. It will be released on over 2500 screens nationwide.
Compared to Maddock Films' previous romantic film Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, Param Sundari is expected to fare well at the ticket windows. Bhool Chuk Maaf earned Rs 7 crore on its opening day.
Param Sundari has generated enough anticipation with the trailer and chartbuster songs. Also, the makers have left no stone unturned to make it a success. Janhvi and Sidharth were on a promotional spree ahead of their film release.
The film has no major competition this week. But on September 5, it will face The Bengal Files and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 at the box office.
The positive reviews and word of mouth will help Param Sundari to maintain its momentum at the box office, and we hope it becomes Sidharth's grand comeback to the romantic genre.
Param Sundari is director Tushar Jalota’s first theatrical release. His directorial debut, Dasvi, starring Abhishek Bachchan, released directly on Netflix in 2022.
With the rom-com, Janhvi and Sidharth are making their maiden collaboration.
The film has been cleared by the CBFC with a U/A 13+ certificate after making a few changes. However, there were no visual cuts.
The final runtime of Param Sundari is 2 hours 16 minutes (136 minutes).