Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From Chapal Rani, The Last Queen Of Bengal, By Sandip Roy

But the woman who was ready to knock robbers cold with her silver paan box was terrified when the riots broke out. We were a Hindu family in a Muslim neighbourhood. There was a mosque right next to our house. It was so close, I could see them offer namaaz from my window. I even knew the azaan by heart. When the azaan sounded early in the morning, it felt kind of romantic. The mosque was so close, the maulvi would stand on its terrace and pass us all kinds of treats on special days. The maulvi told Ma ‘Ma, do not fear. If we both stand firm against the riots, no one can touch us.’ But everything was in such chaos and the atmosphere so tense that Ma decided we had to go take shelter in my uncle’s Srirangam theatre. So she stuffed all her jewellery, her bankbooks, her important documents and her money in pillows and stitched them shut. Then she told us ‘Get hold of a stretcher, the kind they carry dead bodies on.’ She spread a blanket on the bamboo stretcher and lay on it, clutching the pillows, as if she was very sick. She said, ‘Let us go to Srirangam theatre. The police station is right next to it. We’ll be safe there. Don’t make too much noise or cry or draw too much attention. If anyone asks what’s happening, tell them our mother is sick, she is feeling very claustrophobic in the house and finding it hard to breathe. So we are going to Srirangam theatre.’