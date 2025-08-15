Param Sundari Lands In Trouble For Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Romantic Church Scene

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari trailer was released recently. It received an overwhelming response, especially Janhvi's stellar act has been raved by viewers. The movie has now landed in trouble for a particular scene in the trailer. In one of the scenes, Janhvi and Sidharth's characters are seen flirting inside a church, which has reportedly offended a Christian group, demanding the removal of that scene from the film, as they claimed it would hurt the Catholic sentiments.