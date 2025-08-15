Param Sundari Lands In Trouble For Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Romantic Church Scene

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's Param Sundari has faced controversy for a flirty church scene. A Christian Group has demanded the removal of the scene.

Param Sundari
Param Sundari lands in trouble for a scene in trailer Photo: YouTube
  • Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari lands in trouble for a romantic scene inside a church

  • A Christian group warned of public protests if the scene is not removed from the film

  • Param Sundari releases on August 29, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari trailer was released recently. It received an overwhelming response, especially Janhvi's stellar act has been raved by viewers. The movie has now landed in trouble for a particular scene in the trailer. In one of the scenes, Janhvi and Sidharth's characters are seen flirting inside a church, which has reportedly offended a Christian group, demanding the removal of that scene from the film, as they claimed it would hurt the Catholic sentiments.

Christian group demands removal of a scene from Param Sundari

As per a report in Mid-Day, a Christian group called Watchdog Foundation has written a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Mumbai Police, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, and the Maharashtra government about the matter. The group questioned the clearance of the scene by the CBFC and urged the removal of the scene in question from the film and promotional videos.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta of the foundation said, "In India, the deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings may attract legal scrutiny under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Precedents such as Azhar Basha Tamboli vs Ravi S Gupta & Ors and Hum Do Humare Baraah underscore the sensitive balance between freedom of expression and the protection of religious sentiments."

"Additionally, the CBFC, established under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, is entrusted with certifying films while taking into account both artistic expression and respect for religious feelings," he added.

Param Sundari to release on August 29 - Instagram/Maddock Films
Param Sundari New Release Date Locked: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer To Hit Theatres Two Weeks After War 2

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The letter also said that the church is a sacred place of worship for Christians, and it shouldn't be shown as a place for indecent content. "This portrayal not only disrespects the spiritual sanctity of the religious place of worship but also deeply offends the sensibilities of the Catholic community," the letter stated further.

The group also warned of public protests if the scene is not removed from the film. They also demanded the immediate filing of an FIR against the producer, director and actors of the film, under BNS for deliberately hurting the sentiments of the Catholic community.

The makers of Param Sundari are yet to comment or issue any statement on the matter.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari trailer out - YouTube/Maddock Films
Param Sundari Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor's Comic Timing Steals The Show, Sidharth Malhotra Impresses With His Charm

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Param Sundari revolves around cross-cultural romance. It is all set to hit the screens on August 29, 2025.

Published At:
