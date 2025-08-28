Param Sundari: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Cleared By CBFC With THESE Changes

Param Sundari is all set to hit the screens on August 29, 2025. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has been cleared by the CBFC.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Param Sundari
Param Sundari cleared by CBFC Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Param Sundari has received a U/A 13+ certificate from the censor board

  • The final runtime of the film is 2 hours 16 minutes

  • Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra starrer will hit the screens on August 29

After the release of Param Sundari trailer, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer ignited controversy for a 'flirty church scene', following which a Christian organisation formally lodged a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and other authorities, claiming the scene hurt the religious sentiments and also demanded its removal. The film also faced criticism for the stereotypical portrayals of Kerala and the accent by the actors. Amidst these, Param Sundari has been cleared by the CBFC, but with a few changes.

What are the edits in Param Sundari?

The film has received a U/A 13+ certificate after the censor board requested a few changes.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC asked the makers to mute certain words and replace some terms in the subtitles. The word 'bastard' was replaced by 'idiot', 'church' and 'bloody' were muted and removed from the dialogues as well as the subtitles. The word 'father' was also asked to be muted. After these changes, Param Sundari was passed without any visual cuts.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari trailer out - YouTube/Maddock Films
Param Sundari Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor's Comic Timing Steals The Show, Sidharth Malhotra Impresses With His Charm

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Related Content

What is the runtime of Param Sundari?

The final length of the film is 2 hours 16 minutes (136 minutes).

Param Sundari release date

Originally set for theatrical release in July, the film will now release on August 29, 2025. It has been directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

The rom-com marks Janhvi and Sidharth's first collaboration.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra shut down comparisons between Param Sundari and Chennai Express - Instagram/Maddock Films
Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra React To Param Sundari Being Compared To Chennai Express

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Param Sundari advance booking

The advance booking window of Param Sundari opened on August 26. As per a report in Sacnilk, the film has managed to sell close to 10,000 tickets for its opening day through online platforms.

It is expected to open in the range of Rs 10 crore on Day 1.

Published At:
MOST POPULAR

WATCH

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

PHOTOS

