Param Sundari: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Cleared By CBFC With THESE Changes

After the release of Param Sundari trailer, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer ignited controversy for a 'flirty church scene', following which a Christian organisation formally lodged a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and other authorities, claiming the scene hurt the religious sentiments and also demanded its removal. The film also faced criticism for the stereotypical portrayals of Kerala and the accent by the actors. Amidst these, Param Sundari has been cleared by the CBFC, but with a few changes.