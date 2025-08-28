Param Sundari: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Cleared By CBFC With THESE Changes

Param Sundari has received a U/A 13+ certificate from the censor board
The final runtime of the film is 2 hours 16 minutes
Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra starrer will hit the screens on August 29
After the release of Param Sundari trailer, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer ignited controversy for a 'flirty church scene', following which a Christian organisation formally lodged a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and other authorities, claiming the scene hurt the religious sentiments and also demanded its removal. The film also faced criticism for the stereotypical portrayals of Kerala and the accent by the actors. Amidst these, Param Sundari has been cleared by the CBFC, but with a few changes.
What are the edits in Param Sundari?
The film has received a U/A 13+ certificate after the censor board requested a few changes.
As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC asked the makers to mute certain words and replace some terms in the subtitles. The word 'bastard' was replaced by 'idiot', 'church' and 'bloody' were muted and removed from the dialogues as well as the subtitles. The word 'father' was also asked to be muted. After these changes, Param Sundari was passed without any visual cuts.
What is the runtime of Param Sundari?
The final length of the film is 2 hours 16 minutes (136 minutes).
Param Sundari release date
Originally set for theatrical release in July, the film will now release on August 29, 2025. It has been directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.
Param Sundari advance booking
The advance booking window of Param Sundari opened on August 26. As per a report in Sacnilk, the film has managed to sell close to 10,000 tickets for its opening day through online platforms.
It is expected to open in the range of Rs 10 crore on Day 1.