Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra React To Param Sundari Being Compared To Chennai Express

Param Sundari will hit the screens on August 29, 2025. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra play the leads.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Param Sundari
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra shut down comparisons between Param Sundari and Chennai Express Photo: Instagram/Maddock Films
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra opened up about the comparisons between Param Sundari and Chennai Express

Sidharth called it a "compliment" while Janhvi said it's a "different milieu altogether"

Param Sundari will release on August 29, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Param Sundari, which marks their first film together. Janhvi plays a South Indian girl, while Sidharth plays a North Indian. The film revolves around a cross-cultural love story. Ever since the teaser was unveiled, fans started comparing Param Sundari to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express (2013). In an interview, the actors clarified that their film is different from the Rohit Shetty directorial

Janhvi Kapoor on Param Sundari being compared to Chennai Express

Janhvi, in a conversation with Mirchi Plus, said Chennai Express is a hit and an iconic movie with iconic actors. "But Deepika played a Tamilian in the film, which, if you think about it, is a generalisation happening by the people who are comparing the two films. I am from Kerala in the film, and not all people from the South can be grouped together," she said.

"It’s a different milieu altogether, and it’s not a repetitive thing at all. 2 States was similar, but it came before Chennai Express, and these kinds of films aren’t being released every year. Anyways, people aren’t comparing us to something that needs to be forgotten," the actress said further.

Related Content
Related Content
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari trailer out - YouTube/Maddock Films
Param Sundari Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor's Comic Timing Steals The Show, Sidharth Malhotra Impresses With His Charm

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sidharth Malhotra reacts to comparisons

Sidharth said they don't mind the comparison at all and called it a "compliment". He said he loves Chennai Express and is a fan of Rohit Shetty's films. "People remember certain things due to the nostalgia factor that is connected to them, even though I don’t think that the two films are the same. Shah Rukh sir didn’t exactly play a guy from Delhi, and they were definitely not in Kerala, and Janhvi is playing a half Malayali, half Tamilian in the film, but it is definitely a compliment being compared to it," he added.

Param Sundari Still - Youtube
Padosan To Param Sundari | The Offensive “South Indian” Stereotype Refuses To Die In Bollywood

BY Debiparna Chakraborty

Param Sundari release date

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, the rom-com will hit theatres on August 29, 2025.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence In Style Against Vit Kopriva

  2. Tommy Paul Vs Elmer Moller Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  3. Coco Gauff Vs Ajla Tomljanovic Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Greet Minnen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

  5. Hailey Baptiste Vs Katerina Siniakova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  4. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

  2. Orders for Kashmiri Handicrafts Dry Up After Trump’s Tariff Hike

  3. Network Outage Hits J&K After Heavy Rains Damage Optical Fibres

  4. Greenpeace Report: Residents Of Savda Ghevra And Other JJ Colonies Pay High Costs For Drinking Water

  5. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. Reform UK leader’s Proposal To Expel Asylum Seekers Branded Unrealistic, Unlawful

  2. Sri Lankan Court Grants Bail To Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  5. EU Asserts ‘Sovereign Right’ to Regulate Tech After Trump’s Tariff Threat

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, Rescue Operations Ongoing

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch