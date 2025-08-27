Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra opened up about the comparisons between Param Sundari and Chennai Express
Sidharth called it a "compliment" while Janhvi said it's a "different milieu altogether"
Param Sundari will release on August 29, 2025
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Param Sundari, which marks their first film together. Janhvi plays a South Indian girl, while Sidharth plays a North Indian. The film revolves around a cross-cultural love story. Ever since the teaser was unveiled, fans started comparing Param Sundari to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express (2013). In an interview, the actors clarified that their film is different from the Rohit Shetty directorial
Janhvi Kapoor on Param Sundari being compared to Chennai Express
Janhvi, in a conversation with Mirchi Plus, said Chennai Express is a hit and an iconic movie with iconic actors. "But Deepika played a Tamilian in the film, which, if you think about it, is a generalisation happening by the people who are comparing the two films. I am from Kerala in the film, and not all people from the South can be grouped together," she said.
"It’s a different milieu altogether, and it’s not a repetitive thing at all. 2 States was similar, but it came before Chennai Express, and these kinds of films aren’t being released every year. Anyways, people aren’t comparing us to something that needs to be forgotten," the actress said further.
Sidharth Malhotra reacts to comparisons
Sidharth said they don't mind the comparison at all and called it a "compliment". He said he loves Chennai Express and is a fan of Rohit Shetty's films. "People remember certain things due to the nostalgia factor that is connected to them, even though I don’t think that the two films are the same. Shah Rukh sir didn’t exactly play a guy from Delhi, and they were definitely not in Kerala, and Janhvi is playing a half Malayali, half Tamilian in the film, but it is definitely a compliment being compared to it," he added.
Param Sundari release date
Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, the rom-com will hit theatres on August 29, 2025.