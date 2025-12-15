India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Eclipses Unique Wicket-Taking Record - Check Details

Varun Chakravarthy has become the latest to complete 50 wickets in T20 cricket and he will be aiming to lock in his spot for next year's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I photos from centurion_Varun Chakravarthy
Ind vs SA 3rd T20I: India's Varun Chakravarthy celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Reeza Hendricks | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Indian leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, whose career was nearly over two years ago, has added another feather to his cap. The World No.1 T20I bowler has become the second fastest Indian to register 50 wickets in the shortest format.

Varun entered the history books during the 3rd of the 5-T20I series against South Africa at the Dharamsala Stadium in Himachal Pradesh.

The leg-spinner was on target as he scalped figures of 2/34 as India took the lead for the second time in this tour.

India's luck worked this time around as Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl first. His bowling unit, dismantled the South African batting line-up, bowling them out for just 117 runs off 20 overs.

The charge was mainly led by Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, who took 2 wickets each. Varun Chakravarthy joined the party very soon, removing the dangerous Donovan Ferrera and Marco Jansen for scores of 20 and 2.

Before this T20I, Varun was at 49 and after the dual wickets in the first innings, he has gone to 51.

With that, the KKR leg-spinner became the second fastest bowler to reach 50 wickets in T20 international. In 32 matches since making his debut a couple of years ago, Varun has maintained a decent economy rate of 6.74 along with a 5-wicket haul from his 51.

Thanks to his help along with Rana, Pandya and Arshdeep, India were able to claim victory and head into the 3rd T20I with plenty of confidence. His national team mate Kuldeep Yadav is the only Indian to notch up fastest 40 wickets in the shortest format.

Topping the chart is Eswatini's Maisuria, who took 222 matches to do so. Syazryl Idrus (BAN), and Michael Adair along other Ajanjtha Mejdis.

