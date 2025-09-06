Mohanlal Breaks Silence On Stepping Down As AMMA President: Felt It Was Time To Put A Full Stop

Mohanlal faced a lot of criticism for his resignation from AMMA in 2024, after the Hema Committee report was out.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohanlal
Mohanlal on his resignation as AMMA president Photo: Instagram/Mohanlal
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohanlal said he resigned as the AMMA president as he felt it was the right time

  • The actor has welcomed the new women-led committee and called it a "positive change"

  • His resignation came in the aftermath of the Hema Committee report, which criticised AMMA's handling of sexual abuse in the Malayalam industry

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) in 2024, in the aftermath of the Hema Committee report that exposed some of the big names of the industry with explosive findings of sexual harassment and abuse of women professionals. Alongside Mohanlal, the members of the executive committee also submitted their joint resignation. In an interview, Mohanlal finally opened up on stepping down from the film body.

Mohanlal on his resignation from AMMA

Alongside other veteran actors, Siddique also came to the limelight in the wake of the Hema Committee report. Mohanlal faced criticism for not speaking up against the sexual abuse in the Malayalam industry, and he eventually resigned from his post as AMMA president. Siddique also stepped down as the general secretary, following sexual allegations.

It was speculated that Lalettan's resignation was due to public pressure. In an interview with Asianet News, he dismissed it, saying, "I faced a lot of criticism. Suddenly, we became enemies to many people. But the resignations were not because of the criticism. I resigned when I felt it was time to put a full stop."

The Drishyam actor also said that the decision was a natural step and for a major leadership transition.

Actress Shwetha Menon has scripted history by becoming the first woman president of AMMA. The 65-year-old welcomed it and called it a "positive change." He also hopes that those who had left film body due to disagreements should return.

For the unversed, Mohanlal served as AMMA president since 2018, and chose not to contest for the 2024–27 term.

On the work front, Mohanlal's recent release was the Malayalam drama Hridayapoorvam, which has earned over Rs 20 crore in nine days.

