Priyadarshan hinted at retirement after his 100th film
He confirmed Mohanlal's cameo in Haiwaan
Apart from Haiwaan, he has Hera Pheri 3 and Bhooth Bangla in his kitty
Priyadarshan is currently one of the busiest directors in town. He has three Hindi films: Bhooth Bangla, Hera Pheri 3 and Haiwaan. After these, he is said to be making his 100th film with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead. He has wrapped filming for Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar, and is currently in Kochi to shoot Haiwaan, with Akshay and Saif. The movie went on the floors recently. Recently, a video from the film's set went viral on social media. In an interview, Priyadarshan revealed that after his 100th film, he might retire.
Priyadarshan on Haiwaan, Hera Pheri 3
In an interview with OnManorama from the Panampilly Nagar set of Haiwaan, Priyadarshan revealed that Mohanlal will be seen in a surprise role in the film. "His character will definitely be a surprise for the audience," he said.
He also confirmed that Mohanlal will star in his next directorial, which will mark Priyadarshan's 100th film. He hinted that the project might begin next year.
The 68-year-old director also said that he doesn't revisit his original films with sequels, as it is not his "preferred style of working", but he will make Hera Pheri 3 as the producers have been requesting it for a long time.
Is Priyadarshan retiring?
On his retirement plans, he said, "Once I complete these films, I hope to retire. I'm getting tired
About Haiwaan
Haiwaan, which marks Akshay and Saif's reunion after 17 years, is said to be the Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, with Mohanlal in the lead. Priyadarshan revealed that a major sequence is being shot at the same location where a key scene of the Malayalam thriller was shot nine years ago. After completing the Kochi schedule, the team will shoot the remaining portions in Vagamon, Ooty, and Mumbai.
Saiyami Kher has also joined Akshay and Saif in Kochi for the shoot.