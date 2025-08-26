Priyadarshan is currently one of the busiest directors in town. He has three Hindi films: Bhooth Bangla, Hera Pheri 3 and Haiwaan. After these, he is said to be making his 100th film with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead. He has wrapped filming for Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar, and is currently in Kochi to shoot Haiwaan, with Akshay and Saif. The movie went on the floors recently. Recently, a video from the film's set went viral on social media. In an interview, Priyadarshan revealed that after his 100th film, he might retire.