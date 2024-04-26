Priyadarshan Confirms Reuniting With Akshay Kumar For A Film, Reveals ‘It Is A Horror Fantasy With Humour’

Filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar are all set to reunite again after 14 years. The director-actor duo have previously worked on several cult hits together such as ‘Hera Pheri’ (2000) and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ (2007). Now moving ahead, the filmmaker has confirmed to begin work on his next film with Akshay, and told Hindustan Times, “Now that I am done with my docu-series on the Ram Mandir’s history, my most important film on which I am beginning work is the one with Akshay, produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is a horror fantasy with humour.”
When asked if the project would be on the lines of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, the filmmaker said that the former was a psychological thriller, but his upcoming project will be fantasy, in the backdrop of black magic, the oldest superstition of India.
He further said that it is always a pleasure collaborating with Akshay, and added, “From our first film, to this one, it has always turned out well with him, he handles the emotions so well. I was waiting for a good subject to get back with him, and this one I feel will be that.”
Priyadarshan’s earlier cults are interestingly getting a third installment in their respective franchises, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’. However, the 67-year-old filmmaker is not a big fan of remakes. “The first one is always the best, like Hera Pheri. It will always be good, you can make whatever second or third parts. People will always say they liked the original. In sequels, makers exploit the success of that market. There’s nothing wrong in doing that. The world over people make sequels. Terminator 2 was bigger than Terminator 1, the former was made by another director. I, somehow, don’t like to do sequels.”
Meanwhile, the filmmaker has himself remade the Malayalam film ‘Ramaji Rao Speaking’ (1989) into ‘Hera Pheri’. Talking about it, he said that he’s never remade films only for his satisfaction, and has tried horror, comedy, romance genres. “I know when I make certain films they are meant for an audience who likes realistic films, while some are for the common man. I always make sure my films have no double meaning, or content that cannot be watched by parents with their children,” he signed off by saying.
Workwise, Akshay was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff.