Priyadarshan Confirms Reuniting With Akshay Kumar For A Film, Reveals ‘It Is A Horror Fantasy With Humour’

Priyadarshan’s earlier cults are interestingly getting a third installment in their respective franchises, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’. However, the 67-year-old filmmaker is not a big fan of remakes. “The first one is always the best, like Hera Pheri. It will always be good, you can make whatever second or third parts. People will always say they liked the original. In sequels, makers exploit the success of that market. There’s nothing wrong in doing that. The world over people make sequels. Terminator 2 was bigger than Terminator 1, the former was made by another director. I, somehow, don’t like to do sequels.”