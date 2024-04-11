Akshay Kumar Reveals He Still Owns His Childhood Home In Chandni Chowk: Kuch Nahi Badla

Earlier, in an interview with Beer Biceps, Akshay had mentioned that he stayed in several homes after he moved to Mumbai with his family. Sharing how he used to live in Sion and then moved to Bandra East, Akshay added, “The building where we lived in family is being rebuilt and I want to buy a flat on the third floor because I lived there. I have fond memories of living in the apartment where my sister and I would wait by the window for our father to return from work. That visual is still there in my mind. We used to pluck guavas from the tree. I still do that whenever I visit the place. I want to be in touch with that.”