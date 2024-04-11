Akshay Kumar Reveals He Still Owns His Childhood Home In Chandni Chowk: Kuch Nahi Badla

Actor Akshay Kumar grew up in Delhi before he moved to Mumbai to try his luck in modelling, which eventually led him to become an actor in Bollywood. During a recent interview ahead of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, the actor shared that he still owns his childhood home in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, as he recalled the delicacies of Old Delhi, including the kachoris, paranthas and the aam ice cream.
During a chat with Curly Tales, Akshay told his ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ co-star Tiger Shroff about the “kanche vali bottle” and said, “I wish I could take you to Chandni Chowk. The food there is so much fun. You don’t really get such good food anywhere else.” When Tiger asked if one could order food from there, Akshay chimed in, “My house is there only.” When asked if he still “owns that place,” Akshay said, “Yeah, I still have that place.” He also shared that he visits that house “all the time.”
The ‘Khiladi’ actor further added that Chandni Chowk hasn’t changed much in all these years, and mentioned, “Vahan ka rehne ka style hi… aur aaj tak kuch nahi badla. Koi nayi building nahi aayi, kuch nahi badla, sab vaisa ka vaisa hi hai. Kamaal ki baat toh yeh hai ki you will see all kind of naked wires par aaj tak bhagwan ki mehr hai, poore wires khule hain, lekin ek baar bhi aag nahi lagi. Pata nahi kya hai. Bhagwan bharose chalta hai, ram bharose chalta hai poora ka poora. (The way people live there… nothing has changed. No new building has come up, nothing has changed. The surprising thing is that you will see all kind of naked wires up there but I think the gods have blessed that place so there has never been a fire. I don’t know what it is. Everything is up to God.)”
Earlier, in an interview with Beer Biceps, Akshay had mentioned that he stayed in several homes after he moved to Mumbai with his family. Sharing how he used to live in Sion and then moved to Bandra East, Akshay added, “The building where we lived in family is being rebuilt and I want to buy a flat on the third floor because I lived there. I have fond memories of living in the apartment where my sister and I would wait by the window for our father to return from work. That visual is still there in my mind. We used to pluck guavas from the tree. I still do that whenever I visit the place. I want to be in touch with that.”
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in key roles. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.