Art & Entertainment

No Toys For Big Boys: Real Weapons Used In Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

The makers of the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ have used real weapons to amp up the cinematic experience.

Advertisement

Hindustantimes.com
Akshay Kumar , Tiger Shroff Photo: Hindustantimes.com
info_icon

The makers of the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ have used real weapons to amp up the cinematic experience.

The makers of the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ have used real weapons to amp up the cinematic experience.

The film boasts thrilling car chases, intense knife combat, breathtaking arrow fights, dynamic lab action sequences, and a myriad of other jaw-dropping stunts.

Among the arsenal of specialised weapons utilised in the film are - Chinooks, Black Hawks, C-235, Humvees, Oshkoshes, Military trucks, Military Land Rovers, ATVs, and tanks.

Advertisement

Talking about using real weapons for the film, director Ali Abbas Zafar said: "There is nothing more satisfying than shooting real stunts on real locations with real weaponry and equipment. We are thankful to each country for all their support for letting us use the real military equipment in the film. Guns, tanks, military trucks, chinooks and many other weapons have been used in the movie.”

“We have kept it all real with the best technical team and action crew. The explosion, equipment, and locations are real, and all the actors have performed brilliantly during all the situations. Everything we have attempted is with real safety. So, I think when you watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, somewhere or the other, you will feel the thrill.”

Advertisement

The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ fame, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, and promises a cinematic spectacle that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is set to debut in theatres on April 11.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Faces Holger Rune In Monte Carlo Masters Round Of 32