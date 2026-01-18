Ponman: Rahul Ravindran Calls Basil Joseph Starrer An Absolute Modern Classic

Why Ponman feels special

Directed by Jothish Shankar, Ponman is based on the novel Naalanchu Cheruppakar by GR Indugopan. The film also stars Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Anand Manmadhan and Deepak Parambol. Beyond its performances, Ponman has been widely appreciated for its grounded realism and its refusal to simplify complex social realities. With growing discussion around its themes and strong word of mouth, Ponman has firmly positioned itself among the most talked-about Malayalam cinema hits of recent times.