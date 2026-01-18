Ponman: Rahul Ravindran Calls Basil Joseph Starrer An Absolute Modern Classic

Director Rahul Ravindran has praised Ponman, calling the Basil Joseph-led Malayalam film a modern classic.

  • Director Rahul Ravindran has described Ponman as a modern classic, praising its writing and emotional depth.

  • Basil Joseph’s portrayal of PP Ajesh has received widespread acclaim for its restraint and deeply human performance.

  • Audiences have connected strongly with the film’s subtle and non-preachy exploration of dowry culture.

Ponman continues to gather strong appreciation from across the film industry, with director Rahul Ravindran becoming the latest voice to hail the Malayalam drama. The filmmaker, known for directing The Girlfriend, described Ponman as an “absolute modern classic”, praising its storytelling, characters and emotional restraint.

Rahul Ravindran praise adds momentum to Ponman

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Rahul Ravindran expressed admiration for the film and its central character, PP Ajesh, calling him one of his favourite fictional characters in recent cinema. He also lauded director Jothish Shankar, Basil Joseph and the entire team, describing Ponman as one of his favourite films of the decade so far.

Ravindran’s comments quickly struck a chord with film lovers, with many echoing his views in the replies. Several viewers highlighted how Ponman addresses dowry culture without becoming preachy, allowing its social commentary to flow naturally through the narrative rather than overpower it. Audiences pointed out that the film’s strength lies in its subtle writing and emotional honesty, with moments that linger long after the credits roll.

Basil Joseph performance stands out

A major share of the praise has centred on Basil Joseph's performance as PP Ajesh. Viewers noted how the actor balances restraint and intensity, avoiding loud exposition in favour of deeply internalised acting. Many described the character as lived-in, flawed and profoundly human, calling it one of Basil Joseph's most mature performances to date.

Why Ponman feels special

Directed by Jothish Shankar, Ponman is based on the novel Naalanchu Cheruppakar by GR Indugopan. The film also stars Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Anand Manmadhan and Deepak Parambol. Beyond its performances, Ponman has been widely appreciated for its grounded realism and its refusal to simplify complex social realities. With growing discussion around its themes and strong word of mouth, Ponman has firmly positioned itself among the most talked-about Malayalam cinema hits of recent times.

×

