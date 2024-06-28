Fashion

American Fashion Designer Vera Wang Shares Throwback Picture As She Turns 75

Renowned American fashion designer Vera Wang, who gained international recognition for her wedding dress designs, has turned 75.

Vera Wang
Vera Wang Photo: CJ Rivera
info_icon

Renowned American fashion designer Vera Wang, who gained international recognition for her wedding dress designs, has turned 75.

To celebrate the occasion, she shared a photograph of herself as a child. The fashion designer, who started her career in figure skating, shared a picture of herself when she was just a little girl. The photograph had the mom of two smiling while wearing a checkered patterned dress. Taking to Instagram, Wang wrote: “Circa 1956. Just me. Twas the night before my birthday and all through the house….” Wang also shared a short video that dates back to when she won the 2013 Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to Wang by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) for her "consistent, creative influence on fashion," reports people.com.

"In celebration of my 75th birthday, one of the most treasured moments of my 55 years in fashion and 35 years in business. Thank you @cfda for this unforgettable honour," Wang wrote about the moment on Instagram. In April, Wang said that her birthday plans were "up in the air" since "75 is a lot of pressure."

She did, however, emphasise that she is strongly looking forward to the future. Over the years in the world of fashion, Wang has dressed Ariana Grande, Vanessa Hudgens, Chelsea Clinton, Karenna Gore, Ivanka Trump, Campbell Brown, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Victoria Beckham, Avril Lavignea, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Michelle Obama among others. After taking a sabbatical of two years, Wang, in 2019, returned to the New York Fashion Week runway for her Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of her label.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: 5 Dead, 15 Injured In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; CBI Makes 2 More Arrests
  2. NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Principal, Vice Principal Of Jharkhand's Oasis School
  3. 'Pained, Tainted Day': War Of Words Between Dhankar And Kharge Over Debate On NEET Issue In Rajya Sabha
  4. The Return Of BJP’s Anti-Emergency Narrative
  5. Then And Now: The Irony Of Emergency Row
Entertainment News
  1. Kevin Costner Reveals Strong Female Characters Do Heavy-Lifting In His Movies For Men
  2. American Fashion Designer Vera Wang Shares Throwback Picture As She Turns 75
  3. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage 3 Breast Cancer; Says 'My Treatment Has Already Begun'
  4. Elton John Opens Up His Wardrobe To Sell Off Unwanted Clothes For Charity
  5. Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma Hits Double-Ton Vs SA-W In One-Off Test; Javelin Thrower DP Manu Suspended By NADA
  2. DP Manu Suspended: NADA Bans India's Hope At Paris Olympics Javelin Throw For Doping Offence
  3. Italy Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: ITA Vs SUI Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  4. Shafali Verma Cracks Women's Test Double Ton! Who Else Belongs in This Elite List?
  5. ARG Vs PER, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch Group A Match
World News
  1. ‘Fake CM Installed By Military’: 11 Lawmakers Banned For Insulting Maryam Nawaz In Pakistan’s Punjab
  2. Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?
  3. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
  4. Watch: Newlywed Couples Cast Their Vote In Iran’s Presidential Election
  5. Prince Harry To Receive Pat Tillman Award For Service At 2024 ESPYS
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: 5 Dead, 15 Injured In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; CBI Makes 2 More Arrests