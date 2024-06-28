American Fashion Designer Vera Wang Shares Throwback Picture As She Turns 75

To celebrate the occasion, she shared a photograph of herself as a child. The fashion designer, who started her career in figure skating, shared a picture of herself when she was just a little girl. The photograph had the mom of two smiling while wearing a checkered patterned dress. Taking to Instagram, Wang wrote: “Circa 1956. Just me. Twas the night before my birthday and all through the house….” Wang also shared a short video that dates back to when she won the 2013 Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to Wang by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) for her "consistent, creative influence on fashion," reports people.com.