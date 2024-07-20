United States

Designer Must-Sees At The Paris Olympics 2024

From the opening ceremony on the Seine to the closing celebrations, Paris 2024 promises to be the most fashion-forward Olympics yet.

Paris Olympics 2024
For 15 years, Ralph Lauren has been synonymous with Team USA’s Olympic attire. Photo: AP
Fashion is more than just clothing—it's an expression, a statement, and increasingly, a major player in global events. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are set to be a prime example of this, combining the elegance of one of the world’s fashion capitals with the grandeur of the Olympics. With luxury giant LVMH as a premium sponsor, this year’s games promise to be the most fashion-forward Olympics yet. From the opening ceremony to the podium, style will play a pivotal role in how nations present themselves. Here’s a detailed look at how various designers are dressing the athletes and what we can expect from this glamorous spectacle.

The fashion parade kicks off on July 26, when athletes from around the world will make a grand entrance on boats sailing along the Seine River. Each country will showcase its unique style, with custom ensembles reflecting national pride through colour, design, and intricate details. This sets the stage for a fashion-centric Olympic Games, where every outfit tells a story.

1. Ben Sherman For Britain

Ben Sherman, the British menswear brand, is back for its third time designing the UK's Olympic uniforms. Creative director Mark Williams has crafted outfits that celebrate Britain’s unity and diversity.

Paris 2024 Olympics
The design features a floral motif representing the four nations of the UK—England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The floral patterns, in blue and red, are showcased on polo shirts, bomber jackets, and even socks, reflecting the rich tapestry of British identity.

2. Ralph Lauren For USA

For 15 years, Ralph Lauren has been synonymous with Team USA’s Olympic attire. This year, Lauren’s designs for the opening ceremony include navy blazers with red-and-white piping, paired with striped blue-and-white button-downs and light-wash denim.

This preppy, classic American look will be a highlight as athletes float down the Seine.

For the closing ceremony, Ralph Lauren has introduced white, moto-inspired jackets with Olympic-themed patches, creating a stylish and memorable end to the Games.

3. Berluti For France

As the host country, France is pulling out all the stops, with Berluti designing their opening ceremony outfits. Partnering with French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, Berluti has created a tuxedo-inspired jacket with a burnished treatment in the colours of the French flag.

The look is completed with white silk-cotton blend shirts, slacks, and sneakers. Berluti’s design incorporates subtle details, including pocket squares and scarves, ensuring that athletes feel supported and celebrated by their country.

4. Laura Weber For Ireland

Irish designer Laura Weber is making her Olympic debut with uniforms for Ireland. Her designs feature white, double-breasted jackets for the opening ceremony, symbolising a fresh start, and deep green jackets for the closing ceremony, inspired by retro styles.

Weber’s designs incorporate embroidery and personal touches, including each athlete’s county emblem, making every piece unique.

5. Michel & Amazonka For Mongolia

Mongolia’s Olympic uniforms, designed by Ulaanbaatar-based label Michel & Amazonka, blend traditional Mongolian deels with a modern twist.

The designs feature intricate embroidery inspired by the Naadam festival, including images of the Nine White Banners and Olympic symbols. The detailed craftsmanship highlights the red, gold, and blue of the Mongolian flag, with ceremonial accessories adding to the unique and culturally rich presentation.

6. Stella Jean For Haiti

Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean is bringing cultural inclusivity to the forefront with her designs for Team Haiti. Collaborating with Haitian painter Philippe Dodard, Jean’s uniforms feature vibrant artwork and traditional Haitian elements.

The designs include a full skirt and straight-leg pants for women, and a work jacket for men, all adorned with meaningful symbols and patterns that reflect Haiti’s rich cultural heritage.

7. Musinsa For South Korea

South Korea’s uniforms are inspired by the national “taegeuk” symbol from the flag, which represents harmony between cosmic forces. Designed by Musinsa Standard, the light blue uniforms feature traditional white and blue porcelain designs and a stylish belt.

For medal ceremonies, the South Korean uniforms include jackets with an ink-wash painting of the country’s indigo blue waters, adding a touch of artistic flair to the athletic attire.

8. Kevin Germanier For The Closing Ceremony

The closing ceremony on August 11 will be a grand finale showcasing a blend of athleticism and high fashion. Paris-based Swiss designer Kevin Germanier, known for his colourful and textured designs, will dress the performers. Germanier’s creations will feature deadstock materials and unconventional textiles, ensuring a vibrant and extravagant end to the Olympics. His designs are expected to be a visual feast, reflecting Paris’s status as the fashion capital of the world, reported W Magazine.

