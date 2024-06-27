Fashion

Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025: Sonam Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez, Venus Williams, Laetitia Casta, Rosamund Pike And Others Attend Fashion Extravaganza

The who's who of the world of showbiz and fashion came down to attend the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025. Sonam Kapoor led from the front with many H-Town celebs also making their way to the fashion extravaganza. Here are a few glimpses from the event.