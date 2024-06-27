Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025: Sonam Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez, Venus Williams, Laetitia Casta, Rosamund Pike And Others Attend Fashion Extravaganza

Jennifer Lopez attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.
Venus Williams attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.
Natalia Vodianova attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.
Laetitia Casta attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.
Sonam Kapoor, left, and Rosamund Pike attend the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.
Jisoo, from left, Delphine Arnault, and Jennifer Lopez attend the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.
Yang Caiyu, from left, Miki Nakatani, Haruka Ayase and Yu Shi attend the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.
Haruka Ayase attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.
Miki Nakatani attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.
Yuna Kim attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.
Marisa Abela attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.
Doja Cat attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.
Sonam Kapoor attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.