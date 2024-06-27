Fashion

Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025: Sonam Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez, Venus Williams, Laetitia Casta, Rosamund Pike And Others Attend Fashion Extravaganza

The who's who of the world of showbiz and fashion came down to attend the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025. Sonam Kapoor led from the front with many H-Town celebs also making their way to the fashion extravaganza. Here are a few glimpses from the event.

Jennifer Lopez | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Jennifer Lopez attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.

1/12
Venus Williams
Venus Williams | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Venus Williams attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.

2/12
Natalia Vodianova
Natalia Vodianova | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Natalia Vodianova attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.

3/12
Laetitia Casta
Laetitia Casta | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Laetitia Casta attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.

4/12
Sonam Kapoor and Rosamund Pike
Sonam Kapoor and Rosamund Pike | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Sonam Kapoor, left, and Rosamund Pike attend the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.

5/12
Jisoo, Delphine Arnault, and Jennifer Lopez
Jisoo, Delphine Arnault, and Jennifer Lopez | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Jisoo, from left, Delphine Arnault, and Jennifer Lopez attend the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.

6/12
Yang Caiyu, Miki Nakatani, Haruka Ayase and Yu Shi
Yang Caiyu, Miki Nakatani, Haruka Ayase and Yu Shi | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Yang Caiyu, from left, Miki Nakatani, Haruka Ayase and Yu Shi attend the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.

7/12
Haruka Ayase
Haruka Ayase | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Haruka Ayase attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.

8/12
Miki Nakatani
Miki Nakatani | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Miki Nakatani attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.

9/12
Yuna Kim
Yuna Kim | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Yuna Kim attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.

10/12
Marisa Abela
Marisa Abela | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Marisa Abela attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.

11/12
Doja Cat
Doja Cat | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Doja Cat attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.

12/12
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Sonam Kapoor attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 27, 2024
  2. Breaking News LIVE: JP Nadda Appointed As Leader Of Rajya Sabha; PM Modi Introduces Council Of Ministers In Upper House
  3. ‘Why Did Nehru Accept It?’: BJP Slams Samajwadi Party MP’s Demand To Replace Sengol With Constitution
  4. Chhattisgarh: Civil Services Aspirant Turns Burglar; Arrested For Blackmailing Couple With Private Video
  5. 'Far-Reaching Policies, Futuristic Vision': President Murmu Speaks On Upcoming Budget Session Of New Govt
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Director Nag Ashwin Shares Picture Of His Broken Slipper, Reflects On His Hard Work
  2. Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025: Sonam Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez, Venus Williams, Laetitia Casta, Rosamund Pike And Others Attend Fashion Extravaganza
  3. ‘PILL’ Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh’s Debut Series Exposes The Dark Underbelly Of The Pharma Industry
  4. Veteran Sage Character Actor Bill Cobbs Dies At 90, Breathes His Last In California
  5. Darshan Case: Pavithra Gowda Seen Wearing Make-Up In Custody; Cop Gets Notice
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024; South Africa Book Their Place In T20 World Cup Final
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, One-Off Test Preview: Debutants To Shine As India Women Face South Africa
  3. VEN 1-0 MEX, Copa America 2024: Rondon's Penalty Powers Venezuela Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  4. RSA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: South Africa Overcome History Of Near Misses
  5. ECU 3-1 JAM, Copa America 2024: Youngster Paez Leads Ecuador To First Copa Win In Eight Years - In Pics
World News
  1. In The Searing Heat Of The Gaza Summer, Palestinians Are Surrounded By Sewage And Garbage
  2. Singapore Man Suffers Heart Attack After Winning Rs 33 Crore At Casino
  3. North Korea Says It Tested A New Multiwarhead Missile. South Korea Says It's Covering Up A Failure
  4. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  5. Indian-American Doctor Given Mental Therapy, Not Jail, For Murder Attempt On Wife, Kids: 'Psychotic Breakdown'
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video
  2. Lokesh Kanagaraj Dismisses Rumours Of 'Coolie' Being Shelved, Shares Rajinikanth's Look Test Photo
  3. Weather Update: IMD Issues Alerts, Schools Closed As Incessant Rainfall Batters Parts Of K'taka, Kerala; Heavy Showers In Delhi-NCR | Details
  4. Kejriwal In CBI Custody: Bhagavad Gita, Home-Cooked Food Allowed; Can Meet Wife Sunita And Lawyers Everyday
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  6. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  7. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024; South Africa Book Their Place In T20 World Cup Final
  8. Breaking News LIVE: JP Nadda Appointed As Leader Of Rajya Sabha; PM Modi Introduces Council Of Ministers In Upper House