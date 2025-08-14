Vehicles, Debris, and Deluge: Extreme Weather Hits North India

Vehicles stuck in the debris following heavy rainfall, in Shimla.
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.
Vehicles stuck in traffic jam after rainfall, near Sector 16, in Noida.
Commuters amid rainfall, in Jammu.
A damaged vehicle lies amid mud and debris after a massive cloudburst at Chasoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least 12 people were killed in the incident, according to officials. Chasoti is the last motorable village on the way to the Machail Mata temple.
Police personnel and others stand near a stream amid rise in water level due to Kishtwar’s cloudburst, during rain, in Pahalgam, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Auto rickshaw drivers and other commuters make way through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in New Delhi.
Work underway to remove an uprooted tree which fell on a motorcycle amid rainfall, in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area. A 50-year-old man and his daughter were critically injured in the incident, according to officials.
People make their way through the debris after a road got blocked due to a landslide following heavy rainfall, in Shimla.
People stand near mortal remains of victims of the cloudburst, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. A massive cloudburst struck a remote mountain village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, killing at least 38 people including two CISF personnel, officials said.
Waterlogged Fazullaganj area after heavy monsoon rainfall, in Lucknow.
A bus stuck in mud and silt washed along flash floods triggered by cloudburst, in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh.