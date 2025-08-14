National

Vehicles, Debris, and Deluge: Extreme Weather Hits North India

North India is grappling with the impact of relentless rain with vehicles stuck in debris after heavy rainfall in Shimla to commuters wading through waterlogged roads in New Delhi . In Kishtwar, a massive cloudburst left at least 12 people dead, while traffic jams, uprooted trees, and rising water levels have brought cities and towns across the region to a standstill.