National

Vehicles, Debris, and Deluge: Extreme Weather Hits North India

North India is grappling with the impact of relentless rain with vehicles stuck in debris after heavy rainfall in Shimla to commuters wading through waterlogged roads in New Delhi . In Kishtwar, a massive cloudburst left at least 12 people dead, while traffic jams, uprooted trees, and rising water levels have brought cities and towns across the region to a standstill.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Weather: Rainfall in Shimla
Weather: Rainfall in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in the debris following heavy rainfall, in Shimla.

2/13
Waterlogging in New Delhi
Waterlogging in New Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.

3/13
Traffic jam in Noida
Traffic jam in Noida | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in traffic jam after rainfall, near Sector 16, in Noida.

4/13
Weather: Rain in Jammu
Weather: Rain in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Commuters amid rainfall, in Jammu.

5/13
Massive cloudburst in J-Ks Kishtwar
Massive cloudburst in J-K's Kishtwar | Photo: PTI

A damaged vehicle lies amid mud and debris after a massive cloudburst at Chasoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least 12 people were killed in the incident, according to officials. Chasoti is the last motorable village on the way to the Machail Mata temple.

6/13
Water level rises in Pahalgam after cloudburst in Kishtwar
Water level rises in Pahalgam after cloudburst in Kishtwar | Photo: PTI

Police personnel and others stand near a stream amid rise in water level due to Kishtwar’s cloudburst, during rain, in Pahalgam, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.

7/13
Weather: Rain in Delhi
Weather: Rain in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Auto rickshaw drivers and other commuters make way through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in New Delhi.

8/13
Heavy rainfall in Shimla
Heavy rainfall in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in the debris following heavy rainfall, in Shimla.

9/13
New Delhi
Weather: Rain in Delhi | Photo: PTI /Karma Bhutia

Work underway to remove an uprooted tree which fell on a motorcycle amid rainfall, in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area. A 50-year-old man and his daughter were critically injured in the incident, according to officials.

10/13
Landslide in Shimla
Landslide in Shimla | Photo: PTI

People make their way through the debris after a road got blocked due to a landslide following heavy rainfall, in Shimla.

11/13
Cloudburst in J-Ks Kishtwar
Cloudburst in J-K's Kishtwar | Photo: PTI

People stand near mortal remains of victims of the cloudburst, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. A massive cloudburst struck a remote mountain village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, killing at least 38 people including two CISF personnel, officials said.

12/13
Weather: Rain in Lucknow
Weather: Rain in Lucknow | Photo: PTI

Waterlogged Fazullaganj area after heavy monsoon rainfall, in Lucknow.

13/13
Weather: Flash floods after cloudburst in HPs Mandi
Weather: Flash floods after cloudburst in HP's Mandi | Photo: PTI

A bus stuck in mud and silt washed along flash floods triggered by cloudburst, in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh.

