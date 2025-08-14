Mental Health

Dignity Under Fire: The Dom Workers Of Varanasi

There are approximately 200 Dom workers who stoke the Hindu funeral pyres at the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. Their leader Om Chadhury is called the Dom Raja and all of the men of the Dom community work under him or his nephew Shalu Chaudhry. Often treated as untouchable, Dom workers are shunned by the rest of Varanasi city. Their work of lighting funeral pyres with unwashed corpses carries obvious dangers. One study notes, “burning the bodies is a difficult task that involves various risk factors that directly affect their health.”