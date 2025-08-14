US Open 2025: Venus Williams Handed Wildcard For Women’s Singles

Venus Williams has been handed a wildcard for the US Open 2025 women's singles
Williams will be making her return to tennis after 16 months out
Venus Williams had earlier received a wildcard for Cincinnati Open, but lost in the first round
Venus Williams' return to tennis is set to continue at the US Open after being handed a wildcard for the women's singles.
Williams is a two-time champion at Flushing Meadows, winning back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001, and will make her 25th main draw appearance this year.
The 45-year-old made her return to tennis after 16 months out at the Washington Open in July, where she beat Peyton Stearns in her opener before losing to Magdalena Frech.
She then received a wildcard for the Cincinnati Open but lost to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round.
Williams will be the oldest entrant in singles at the US Open since Renee Richards was 47 in 1981.
She last competed in a grand slam tournament at the 2023 US Open, losing her opener, while she has not won a match at the event since 2019, when she reached the second round.
Williams will also be appearing in the revamped mixed-double tournament, which takes place on August 19-20, partnering compatriot Reilly Opelka.
Caroline Garcia was also among the wildcard entrants, as she prepares to play in her final major event before retiring.
Her best performance at a grand slam came at the US Open, when she reached the semi-final in 2022, losing to Ons Jabeur.
The US Open singles tournament begins on August 24.